WOMEN’S TENNIS DROPS SUNDAY MATCH TO PACIFIC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State returned to action Sunday after a nearly two-week break and fell at home to Pacific, 6-1.

With the loss, Sacramento State is now 0-7. Pacific, meanwhile, improved to 4-1 overall.

Jayden Nielsen picked up Sacramento State's lone point on Sunday, winning at the number three singles position. Nielsen won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, against Pacific's Elise Frigout.

Jayden's win was the third singles match to finish, and Pacific clinched the match with a win at number six singles shortly after.

In doubles play, Ege Tomey and Tsveti Yotova picked up a win at the number two doubles position, 6-3. Pacific took both other double matches, however, clinching the first point of the afternoon.

Full results are below.

Sacramento State remains at home for their next two matches. Up first is a Friday afternoon match against Nevada on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. The Hornets will also host their annual pink match that afternoon.

For more on Sacramento State's upcoming schedule, be sure to visit the Women's Tennis page online at HornetSports.com and on the Hornet Sports Experience app.

Pacific vs Sacramento State

Feb 23, 2020 at Sacrament, Calif.

(Sacramento State Tennis Courts)

Pacific 6, Sacramento State 1

Singles competition

1. KOSAN, Klara (PAC) def. DORIAN, Jenna (SAC) 6-2, 6-3

2. LEE, Dohee (PAC) def. TOMEY, Ege (SAC) 6-0, 6-4

3. NIELSEN, Jayden (SAC) def. FRIGOUT, Elise (PAC) 6-4, 6-2

4. EBERLE, Zoe (PAC) def. YOTOVA, Tsveti (SAC) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2

5. LOPEZ, Maya (PAC) def. ALTER, Paige (SAC) 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 10-5

6. RAMOS VINOLAS, Anna (PAC) def. DODD, Grace (SAC) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. LOPEZ, Maya/RAMOS VINOLAS, Anna (PAC) def. DODD, Grace/DORIAN, Jenna (SAC) 6-3

2. TOMEY, Ege/YOTOVA, Tsveti (SAC) def. FRIGOUT, Elise/VYRLAN, Karina (PAC) 6-3

3. LEE, Dohee/KOSAN, Klara (PAC) def. ALTER, Paige/NIELSEN, Jayden (SAC) 7-5

Match Notes

Pacific 4-1

Sacramento State 0-7

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (1,2,3,6,4,5)