WOMEN’S TENNIS FALLS IN SUNDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Sacramento State went up against an undefeated Cal Poly team on Sunday and was unable to hand the Mustangs their first loss of the year, falling in San Luis Obispo, 7-0.

With the loss, Sacramento State is now 0-6. Cal Poly, meanwhile, remain undefeated, improving to 5-0.

Despite the final outcome, sophomore Jayden Nielsen put together a strong performance for the Hornets on Sunday, though ultimately falling in three sets. Playing at the number two singles position, Nielsen dropped a close first set, 7-6(6) before taking the second, 6-3. The third set was another long one, with Cal Poly's Emily Monaghan clinching the match with a 10-6 third set win.

Each of the other five singles matches were decided in two sets on Sunday. Paige Alter fell first, 6-4, 6-1, at the number five spot before Tsveti Yotova dropped her match in straight sets at number four, 6-3, 6-2.

Cal Poly clinched the match with a victory at number one as Susanne Boyden defeated Jenna Dorian, 6-0, 6-3.

Cal Poly began the day winning each of the doubles matches at two and three. Dorian and teammate Grace Dodd were paired up at number one and their doubles match was left unfinished, a close 6-5 contest.

Sacramento State will take a long break before playing its next match, a home contest against Pacific on Sunday, Feb. 23. That match is set for an 11 am PT start time. For more on Sacramento State's upcoming schedule, be sure to visit the Women's Tennis page online at HornetSports.com and on the Hornet Sports Experience app.