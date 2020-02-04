Text-Only Site

WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S

WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S
Saint Mary's
4
Sacramento State
0

Doubles

GOYETTE, Chloe / HARRIS, Jordan (SMC)
def. DODD, Grace / NIELSEN, Jayden (SAC)
6-2
TOMEY, Ege / YOTOVA, Tsveti (SAC)
def. KOZYREVA, Mariia / VILLE, Aubane (SMC)
FINAL - UNFINISHED
HOVDA, Lene Mari / MCINTYRE, Danielle (SMC)
def. ALTER, Paige / TAGALOA, Megan (SAC)
6-1

Singles

KOZYREVA, Mariia (SMC)
def. DORIAN, Jenna (SAC)
6-1, 6-0
HARRIS, Jordan (SMC)
def. NIELSEN, Jayden (SAC)
6-2, 6-2
TOMEY, Ege (SAC)
def. HOVDA, Lene Mari (SMC)
FINAL - UNFINISHED
YOTOVA, Tsveti (SAC)
def. MCINTYRE, Danielle (SMC)
FINAL - UNFINISHED
ALTER, Paige (SAC)
def. TEVEZ, Gabriela (SMC)
FINAL - UNFINISHED
PIETERS, Liesl (SMC)
def. TAGALOA, Megan (SAC)
6-1, 6-1
full stats
Posted: Feb 04, 2020

SACARAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State played its third match in the last five days on a chilly and windy Tuesday afternoon, hosting the Saint Mary's Gaels at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts. The Hornets and Gaels played to clinch on Tuesday, the Saint Mary's coming out on top, 4-0.

With the loss, Sacramento State is now 0-5 to start the season. Saint Mary's improved to 1-2 with the win.

The last five days has been a true test for the Hornets, who played back-to-back three-plus hour matches on Friday at San Jose State and again on Saturday against San Francisco before Tuesday's matchup. The Hornets have three more such stretches over the course of the season where they play three times in a span of five days.

The afternoon started with doubles action with Saint Mary's taking the point. Paige Alter and Megan Tagaloa fell to the Gaels first, dropping the number three doubles match, 6-1. Jayden Nielsen and her partner Grace Dodd were next, dropping the number one doubles match, 6-2.

Ege Tomey and Tsveti Yotova were trailing, 5-3, at the time the Gaels clinched the doubles point.

In singles play, the Hornets dropped the first match, 6-1, 6-1, at number six. Jenna Dorian, who started at the number one singles spot while not playing doubles for the first time this season, fell next, 6-1, 6-0. Nielsen fell at number two, 6-2, 6-2, as Saint Mary's clinched the match.

The rest of the singles contests went unfinished, though featured some close back-and-forth matches. At number three, Tomey was up 3-0 in the second set, though trailed one set to none overall, 2-6, 3-0. 

Alter, who entered the afternoon with a team-leading three singles wins, trailed in the second set, 5-7, 3-2, while at number four, Yotova was engaged in a closer match, though still trailed 4-6, 4-5.

After three matches in five days, the Hornets will get a bit of a break before playing their next match on the road on Sunday at Cal Poly. That match is scheduled for an 11 a.m. PT start.

For more on Sacramento State's upcoming schedule, be sure to visit the Women's Tennis page online at HornetSports.com and on the Hornet Sports Experience app.

Related Photos

Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 1
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 2
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 3
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 4
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 5
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 6
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 7
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 8
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 9
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 10
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 11
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 12
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 13
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 14
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 15
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 16
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 17
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 18
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 19
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 20
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 21
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 22
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 23
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 24
Photo for WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S image 25
WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S
February 4, 2020 WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S
WOMEN’S TENNIS DROPS HOME OPENER TO VISITING DONS, 6-1, ON SATURDAY
February 1, 2020 WOMEN’S TENNIS DROPS HOME OPENER TO VISITING DONS, 6-1, ON SATURDAY
WOMEN’S TENNIS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, TURNS AROUND FOR HOME OPENER TOMORROW
January 31, 2020 WOMEN’S TENNIS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, TURNS AROUND FOR HOME OPENER TOMORROW
WOMEN’S TENNIS DROPS SATURDAY MORNING MATCHUP AT NEBRASKA
January 18, 2020 WOMEN’S TENNIS DROPS SATURDAY MORNING MATCHUP AT NEBRASKA
WOMEN’S TENNIS OPENS 2020 SEASON WITH HARD-FOUGHT BATTLE AT DRAKE
January 16, 2020 WOMEN’S TENNIS OPENS 2020 SEASON WITH HARD-FOUGHT BATTLE AT DRAKE
WOMEN’S TENNIS PICKED FIFTH IN BIG SKY PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
January 8, 2020 WOMEN’S TENNIS PICKED FIFTH IN BIG SKY PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
WOMEN’S TENNIS CONCLUDES FALL TOURNAMENTS WITH STRONG CSUN INVITATIONAL
November 14, 2019 WOMEN’S TENNIS CONCLUDES FALL TOURNAMENTS WITH STRONG CSUN INVITATIONAL
WOMEN’S TENNIS CONTINUED FALL ACTION WITH FULL WEEKEND AT NEVADA INVITATIONAL
November 3, 2019 WOMEN’S TENNIS CONTINUED FALL ACTION WITH FULL WEEKEND AT NEVADA INVITATIONAL
WOMEN’S TENNIS CLOSES OUT ITA REGIONALS ON HIGH NOTE WITH FIVE SUNDAY WINS
October 21, 2019 WOMEN’S TENNIS CLOSES OUT ITA REGIONALS ON HIGH NOTE WITH FIVE SUNDAY WINS
WOMEN'S TENNIS FEELING STRONG AFTER SECOND FALL TOURNAMENT
October 9, 2019 WOMEN'S TENNIS FEELING STRONG AFTER SECOND FALL TOURNAMENT
WOMEN'S TENNIS OPENS FALL SEASON AT ANNUAL CAL INVITATIONAL
September 29, 2019 WOMEN'S TENNIS OPENS FALL SEASON AT ANNUAL CAL INVITATIONAL
WOMEN’S TENNIS UNVEILS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 2, 2019 WOMEN’S TENNIS UNVEILS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
WOMEN'S TENNIS ADDS SIX TO 2019-20 ROSTER
August 1, 2019 WOMEN'S TENNIS ADDS SIX TO 2019-20 ROSTER