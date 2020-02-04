WOMEN’S TENNIS BATTLES COLD AND GAELS IN LOSS TO SAINT MARY’S

SACARAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State played its third match in the last five days on a chilly and windy Tuesday afternoon, hosting the Saint Mary's Gaels at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts. The Hornets and Gaels played to clinch on Tuesday, the Saint Mary's coming out on top, 4-0.

With the loss, Sacramento State is now 0-5 to start the season. Saint Mary's improved to 1-2 with the win.

The last five days has been a true test for the Hornets, who played back-to-back three-plus hour matches on Friday at San Jose State and again on Saturday against San Francisco before Tuesday's matchup. The Hornets have three more such stretches over the course of the season where they play three times in a span of five days.

The afternoon started with doubles action with Saint Mary's taking the point. Paige Alter and Megan Tagaloa fell to the Gaels first, dropping the number three doubles match, 6-1. Jayden Nielsen and her partner Grace Dodd were next, dropping the number one doubles match, 6-2.

Ege Tomey and Tsveti Yotova were trailing, 5-3, at the time the Gaels clinched the doubles point.

In singles play, the Hornets dropped the first match, 6-1, 6-1, at number six. Jenna Dorian, who started at the number one singles spot while not playing doubles for the first time this season, fell next, 6-1, 6-0. Nielsen fell at number two, 6-2, 6-2, as Saint Mary's clinched the match.

The rest of the singles contests went unfinished, though featured some close back-and-forth matches. At number three, Tomey was up 3-0 in the second set, though trailed one set to none overall, 2-6, 3-0.

Alter, who entered the afternoon with a team-leading three singles wins, trailed in the second set, 5-7, 3-2, while at number four, Yotova was engaged in a closer match, though still trailed 4-6, 4-5.

After three matches in five days, the Hornets will get a bit of a break before playing their next match on the road on Sunday at Cal Poly. That match is scheduled for an 11 a.m. PT start.

For more on Sacramento State's upcoming schedule, be sure to visit the Women's Tennis page online at HornetSports.com and on the Hornet Sports Experience app.