WOMEN’S TENNIS DROPS HOME OPENER TO VISITING DONS, 6-1, ON SATURDAY

San Francisco
6
Sacramento State
1

Doubles

BUI, Mya / MAXFIELD, Emily (USF)
def. DORIAN, Jenna / NIELSEN, Jayden (SAC)
6-4
CAPOGROSSO, Arianna / MUSHIKA, Chiho (USF)
def. TOMEY, Ege / YOTOVA, Tsveti (SAC)
6-3
ALTER, Paige / TAGALOA, Megan (SAC)
def. DEL ROSARIO, Amber / YUE, Alicia (USF)
6-3

Singles

BUI, Mya (USF)
def. DORIAN, Jenna (SAC)
6-3, 7-6 (8-6)
MAXFIELD, Emily (USF)
def. NIELSEN, Jayden (SAC)
4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)
CAPOGROSSO, Arianna (USF)
def. TOMEY, Ege (SAC)
6-2, 6-3
MUSHIKA, Chiho (USF)
def. YOTOVA, Tsveti (SAC)
6-0, 6-4
ALTER, Paige (SAC)
def. MEYER, Alexa (USF)
5-7, 6-4, 6-1
YUE, Alicia (USF)
def. TAGALOA, Megan (SAC)
6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
full stats
Posted: Feb 01, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – For the second straight day, Sacramento State found itself locked in a trying match, this time in its home opener on Saturday against San Francisco. Despite a number of closely-contested matches, the Hornets fell, 6-1.

With the loss, the Hornets fall to 0-4 to start the season while the Dons, playing just their second match of the year, improved to 1-1.

"This felt a lot like yesterday's match," said head coach Cami Hubbs after the home opener. "It wasn't the result we wanted, but it was a fun, competitive match. We had chances in a lot of these matches but just couldn't come out on top."

Just like yesterday's match at San Jose State, sophomore Jayden Nielsen was engaged in a three-set battle that went to a tiebreaker. After taking the first set, 6-4, Nielsen dropped the second, 6-2, before giving up the third, 7-6(2).

Jenna Dorian also had another tough matchup, falling in straight sets, but not without a fight, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Paige Alter picked up the team's lone win again on Saturday, defeating her opponent in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Alter has won back-to-back matches and leads the team with a 3-1 singles record. All of her results have come at the number five singles position.

Making her singles debut, Megan Tagaloa also found herself in a tiebreaker situation, but ultimately fell in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(4).

Up next for the Hornets is a another home match on Tuesday, Feb. 4 against the Saint Mary's Gaels. Sacramento State and Saint Mary's open the action at 2 p.m PT. For more on Sacramento State's upcoming schedule, be sure to visit the Women's Tennis page online at HornetSports.com and on the Hornet Sports Experience app.

