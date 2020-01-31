WOMEN’S TENNIS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, TURNS AROUND FOR HOME OPENER TOMORROW

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Playing its third road match in a row, Sacramento State fell Friday afternoon at San Jose State. The 6-1 final score was misleading, though, as the Hornets battled in nearly every match but came up short in multiple tiebreakers.

With the loss, Sacramento State starts the year 0-3. They will have a chance to rebound immediately with tomorrow's home opener against San Francisco at 1 p.m. Friday was the first match of the year for the Spartans, who improve to 1-0.

"We had opportunities in a lot of close matches today," said head coach Cami Hubbs after the match. "We fought hard and just didn't come out on top today. But now we can look ahead and are excited for our first home match tomorrow!"

In an afternoon of hard-fought matches, the day's most thrilling belonged to junior Jenna Dorian and sophomore Jayden Nielsen, playing at the No. 1 and 2 positions, respectively. The pair found themselves engaged in dramatic tiebreakers late into the day.

Making her third consecutive start at the top spot in singles play, Dorian won her first set in grueling fashion, 7-6(3) before quickly giving up the second, 1-6. Dorian and her opponent then battled to a 10-8 tiebreaker match, unfortunately tipping in San Jose State's favor.

The afternoon played out similarly for Nielsen, though in reverse order. After dropping a hard-fought first set, 5-7, the sophomore evened the score with a 7-5 win in the second. The duo went into a tiebreaker matchup, this one longer than the first, before Nielsen lost, 11-9.

Freshman Paige Alter picked up Sacramento State's lone win of the afternoon, a straight set win (6-2, 6-3) win at the No. 5 singles position. Alter is now 2-1 to start her Hornets career and leads the team in singles wins.

Fortunately for Sacramento State, the team won't have to wait long to bounce back from Friday's grueling affair. The Hornets return to Sacramento to host San Francisco tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 1. It is Sacramento State's first home match of the season.

The action begins tomorrow at 1 p.m. For more on Sacramento State's upcoming schedule, be sure to visit the Women's Tennis page online at HornetSports.com and on the Hornet Sports Experience app.