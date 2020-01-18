WOMEN’S TENNIS DROPS SATURDAY MORNING MATCHUP AT NEBRASKA

LINCOLN, Neb. – Coming off a hard-fought season opener at Drake on Thursday, Sacramento State was unable to muster the same kind of result Saturday morning, falling to Nebraska, 7-0.

With the loss, Sacramento State falls to 2-0 overall. For Nebraska, Saturday was its season-opener, and the team improved to 1-0.

Temperatures were in the teens and the wind upward of 20 miles per hour when Saturday's match started, but inside the Dillon Tennis Center, the Cornhuskers opened up by taking back-to-back doubles matches to clinch the morning's first point.

Playing at the No. 2 doubles position, the pair of Paige Alter and Jayden Nielsen fell first, 6-1. Grace Dodd and Ege Tomey were next, falling 6-3 at No. 3. Jenna Dorian and Tsveti Yotova went unfinished at No. 1, trailing 5-3.

In singles play, it was the freshman Dodd playing at No. 6 in the morning's most competitive match. Dodd took her opponent, Emma Worley, to a tiebreaker in the first set before falling, 7-6(4). She dropped the next set, 6-4, as well.

Each of the other five singles matches were decided in straight sets, as well, though all six Hornets players managed to score at least one set against the Nebraska counterparts.

Sacramento State's next match, scheduled for Sunday morning against South Dakota State, has been postponed. The two teams will explore a later date to play the match. Unitl then, the Hornets will next take to the courts on Friday, Jan. 31 when they return to California for a match at San Jose State.

More details on all upcoming games, including the team's home-opener in Feb., can be found online at HornetSports.com.