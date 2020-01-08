WOMEN’S TENNIS PICKED FIFTH IN BIG SKY PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

RELATED LINKS

FARMINGTON, Utah – The Sacramento State women's tennis team was picked to finish fifth in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches' poll, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Sacramento State received 65 points in poll, finishing just narrowly behind the number four team, Eastern Washington, with 67.

The Hornets, who advanced to the Big Sky Conference tournament a season ago as the number six seed, return five players from last year's squad.

Among those returning are last season's two leading singles players, Jenna Dorian and Jayden Nielsen. Dorian (14-5 singles) and Nielsen (11-7) combined to go 25-12 last season and 15-4 in conference play.

The Hornets have also rounded out its roster with a strong cast of newcomers, including three transfers and three freshmen.

Last year's regular season champion and tournament champion, Northern Arizona was picked to defend its title, receiving all 10 first place votes for 100 total points.

Weber State finished second with 86 votes while Idaho checked in at third in the preseason poll with 79 points. The full poll results are below.

The 2020 season of Sacramento State women's tennis begins in just over a week on Friday, January 17 when the Hornets travel to Iowa to face Drake. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, Feb. 1 when the Hornets host San Francisco at 1 p.m. The full 2020 schedule is available online at HornetSports.com.