Text-Only Site

WOMEN’S TENNIS PICKED FIFTH IN BIG SKY PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

WOMEN’S TENNIS PICKED FIFTH IN BIG SKY PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
Posted: Jan 08, 2020

RELATED LINKS

FARMINGTON, Utah – The Sacramento State women's tennis team was picked to finish fifth in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches' poll, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Sacramento State received 65 points in poll, finishing just narrowly behind the number four team, Eastern Washington, with 67.

The Hornets, who advanced to the Big Sky Conference tournament a season ago as the number six seed, return five players from last year's squad.

Among those returning are last season's two leading singles players, Jenna Dorian and Jayden Nielsen. Dorian (14-5 singles) and Nielsen (11-7) combined to go 25-12 last season and 15-4 in conference play.

The Hornets have also rounded out its roster with a strong cast of newcomers, including three transfers and three freshmen.

Last year's regular season champion and tournament champion, Northern Arizona was picked to defend its title, receiving all 10 first place votes for 100 total points.

Weber State finished second with 86 votes while Idaho checked in at third in the preseason poll with 79 points. The full poll results are below.

The 2020 season of Sacramento State women's tennis begins in just over a week on Friday, January 17 when the Hornets travel to Iowa to face Drake. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, Feb. 1 when the Hornets host San Francisco at 1 p.m. The full 2020 schedule is available online at HornetSports.com.

2020 Big Sky Preseason
Women's Coaches' Poll
Team Points
1. Northern Arizona (10) 100
2. Weber State (1) 86
3. Idaho  79
4. Eastern Washington  67
5. Sacramento State  65
6. Montana  56
7. Idaho State  50
8. Southern Utah 38
9. Montana State  27
10. Portland State 19
11. Northern Colorado 18

 

WOMEN’S TENNIS PICKED FIFTH IN BIG SKY PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
January 8, 2020 WOMEN’S TENNIS PICKED FIFTH IN BIG SKY PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
WOMEN’S TENNIS CONCLUDES FALL TOURNAMENTS WITH STRONG CSUN INVITATIONAL
November 14, 2019 WOMEN’S TENNIS CONCLUDES FALL TOURNAMENTS WITH STRONG CSUN INVITATIONAL
WOMEN’S TENNIS CONTINUED FALL ACTION WITH FULL WEEKEND AT NEVADA INVITATIONAL
November 3, 2019 WOMEN’S TENNIS CONTINUED FALL ACTION WITH FULL WEEKEND AT NEVADA INVITATIONAL
WOMEN’S TENNIS CLOSES OUT ITA REGIONALS ON HIGH NOTE WITH FIVE SUNDAY WINS
October 21, 2019 WOMEN’S TENNIS CLOSES OUT ITA REGIONALS ON HIGH NOTE WITH FIVE SUNDAY WINS
WOMEN'S TENNIS FEELING STRONG AFTER SECOND FALL TOURNAMENT
October 9, 2019 WOMEN'S TENNIS FEELING STRONG AFTER SECOND FALL TOURNAMENT
WOMEN'S TENNIS OPENS FALL SEASON AT ANNUAL CAL INVITATIONAL
September 29, 2019 WOMEN'S TENNIS OPENS FALL SEASON AT ANNUAL CAL INVITATIONAL
WOMEN’S TENNIS UNVEILS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 2, 2019 WOMEN’S TENNIS UNVEILS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
WOMEN'S TENNIS ADDS SIX TO 2019-20 ROSTER
August 1, 2019 WOMEN'S TENNIS ADDS SIX TO 2019-20 ROSTER