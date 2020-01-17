Text-Only Site

WOMEN’S SOCCER’S BERNARDO SILVA PROMOTED TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

WOMEN’S SOCCER’S BERNARDO SILVA PROMOTED TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH
Posted: Jan 17, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Sacramento State women's soccer program has promoted Bernardo Silva to associate head coach, the team and head coach Randy Dedini announced today. Silva is elevated into the role after two seasons with Sacramento State.

"I am very happy to share that Bernardo will be taking a step forward with our program - he has absolutely earned this promotion," said Dedini. "We were fortunate to add him to our full-time staff before the 2019 season and are excited to elevate him within our program."

"Bernardo's work in setting our team's cultural foundation was instrumental to last year's success. His energy, coaching style, and philosophies have made and will continue to make huge contributions to our program moving forward."

"I'm am thankful for this opportunity and the trust that Coach Randy has given me over the last year," said Silva of the move. "Last year was an exciting season, but we still have room to grow as a program and I am eager to continue our work." 

"I fell in love with Sacramento State the day I stepped on campus," he added, "and I continue to feel that way after two seasons with the team, program, and Athletic department. I am proud to be a part of a program with so much to offer our student-athletes."

Silva joined the Sacramento State women's soccer staff as a volunteer assistant prior to the 2018 season. In that role, he worked with the team on a limited basis while supporting Dedini and the program at large. 

He was elevated to the team's top assistant before the 2019 season and, with more time and direct involvement, helped Dedini shape a developing team into one of the best in the Big Sky Conference and on the West Coast.

In Silva's first full year as an assistant, Sacramento State finished with an 11-2-6 record and put together a school and conference-record 17 match unbeaten streak. They were unbeaten in conference play, going 5-0-4.

Sacramento State will return most of its starters for the 2020 season. Creating consistency for the players and the program from season-to-season is important for Dedini.

"Promoting Bernardo and increasing his role with the team will help ensure that we continue to build on last year's success," added Dedini. "It is important that our core remains stable as we grow and progress."   

Prior to joining the Hornets, Silva spent a year with UC Santa Barbara as the women's program's assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Before that, Silva served as the associate head coach at Cal Poly, where he began as a volunteer assistant in 2013. He was elevated to a full-time assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the 2014 and '15 seasons before being promoted to associate head coach in 2016.

Silva graduated from UCSB in 2011 after playing for the Gauchos. During his time at UCSB – where he earned a degree in psychology with a double-minor in sport management and fitness instruction – Silva worked as a regional scout for the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. In his role with the Red Bulls, he identified and recommended collegiate players for the franchise.

Silva, who possesses a U.S. Soccer Federation National C coaching license, also studied sport and exercise psychology at Loughborough University in England. While there, he added to his knowledge of soccer while serving as an intern for the Scottish club Hearts of Midlothian FC, where he observed training sessions, staff collaboration meetings and studied coach-player dynamics. 

Finally, Silva holds a personal training certificate from the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

WOMEN’S SOCCER’S BERNARDO SILVA PROMOTED TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH
January 17, 2020 WOMEN’S SOCCER’S BERNARDO SILVA PROMOTED TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH
FORMER HORNET JENNIFER LUM SIGNS TO PLAY PROFESSIONAL SOCCER IN AUSTRALIA
December 19, 2019 FORMER HORNET JENNIFER LUM SIGNS TO PLAY PROFESSIONAL SOCCER IN AUSTRALIA
THREE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS EARN UNITED SOCCER COACHES ALL-REGION HONORS
December 2, 2019 THREE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS EARN UNITED SOCCER COACHES ALL-REGION HONORS
WOMEN'S SOCCER TO HOST FALL COLLEGE ID CAMP DEC. 14
November 19, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER TO HOST FALL COLLEGE ID CAMP DEC. 14
HISTORIC SEASON ENDS TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S SOCCER FALLS IN BIG SKY SEMIFINALS, 2-1, IN DOUBLE OVERTIME
November 8, 2019 HISTORIC SEASON ENDS TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S SOCCER FALLS IN BIG SKY SEMIFINALS, 2-1, IN DOUBLE OVERTIME
BIG SKY CHAMPIONSHIPS START WEDNESDAY, WOMEN'S SOCCER PLAYS FRIDAY IN SEMIFINALS
November 4, 2019 BIG SKY CHAMPIONSHIPS START WEDNESDAY, WOMEN'S SOCCER PLAYS FRIDAY IN SEMIFINALS
WOMEN'S SOCCER RECEIVES SEVEN ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTIONS, INCLUDING THREE INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
October 31, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER RECEIVES SEVEN ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTIONS, INCLUDING THREE INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
FESILI NABS THIRD BIG SKY DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD
October 29, 2019 FESILI NABS THIRD BIG SKY DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD
WOMEN’S SOCCER CLINCHES FIRST ROUND BYE, SETS BIG SKY RECORD, ALL WITH 1-0 WIN OVER EASTERN WASHINGTON
October 27, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER CLINCHES FIRST ROUND BYE, SETS BIG SKY RECORD, ALL WITH 1-0 WIN OVER EASTERN WASHINGTON
WOMEN’S SOCCER TIES BIG SKY RECORD WITH SAMANTHA CRAIG’S GOLDEN GOAL 1-0 WIN OVER IDAHO
October 25, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER TIES BIG SKY RECORD WITH SAMANTHA CRAIG’S GOLDEN GOAL 1-0 WIN OVER IDAHO
CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDING ON THE LINE FOR WOMEN'S SOCCER IN FINAL WEEKEND; SENIOR DAY CELEBRATED SUNDAY
October 23, 2019 CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDING ON THE LINE FOR WOMEN'S SOCCER IN FINAL WEEKEND; SENIOR DAY CELEBRATED SUNDAY
AALIYAH FESILI EARNS SECOND BIG SKY DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK SELECTION
October 22, 2019 AALIYAH FESILI EARNS SECOND BIG SKY DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK SELECTION
WOMEN’S SOCCER OVERCOMES ELEMENTS AND NORTHERN COLORADO WITH 1-0 WIN SUNDAY; CLINCHES POSTSEASON BERTH 
October 20, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER OVERCOMES ELEMENTS AND NORTHERN COLORADO WITH 1-0 WIN SUNDAY; CLINCHES POSTSEASON BERTH 
WOMEN’S SOCCER DRAWS AT MONTANA, 0-0, AS LEAGUE’S BEST DEFENSES CLASH; UNBEATEN STREAK TO 14
October 18, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER DRAWS AT MONTANA, 0-0, AS LEAGUE’S BEST DEFENSES CLASH; UNBEATEN STREAK TO 14
WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES UNBEATEN STREAK ON CHALLENGING FINAL ROAD TRIP
October 16, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES UNBEATEN STREAK ON CHALLENGING FINAL ROAD TRIP
UNBEATEN STREAK NOW 13 AFTER WOMEN’S SOCCER DEFEATS PORTLAND STATE, 2-1, IN PORTLAND
October 13, 2019 UNBEATEN STREAK NOW 13 AFTER WOMEN’S SOCCER DEFEATS PORTLAND STATE, 2-1, IN PORTLAND
WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES ON PORTLAND STATE, SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
October 10, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES ON PORTLAND STATE, SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
CAMILA FONSECA NAMED BIG SKY'S OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
October 8, 2019 CAMILA FONSECA NAMED BIG SKY'S OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
WOMEN’S SOCCER SHUTS OUT SOUTHERN UTAH, 3-0; UNBEATEN STREAK NOW 12
October 6, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER SHUTS OUT SOUTHERN UTAH, 3-0; UNBEATEN STREAK NOW 12
UNBEATEN STREAK NOW 11 AS WOMEN’S SOCCER BATTLES TO 1-1 DRAW IN HOME CONFERENCE OPENER
October 4, 2019 UNBEATEN STREAK NOW 11 AS WOMEN’S SOCCER BATTLES TO 1-1 DRAW IN HOME CONFERENCE OPENER
BIG SKY PLAY COMES TO HORNET FIELD AS WOMEN'S SOCCER HOSTS NORTHERN ARIZONA, SOUTHERN UTAH THIS WEEKEND
October 2, 2019 BIG SKY PLAY COMES TO HORNET FIELD AS WOMEN'S SOCCER HOSTS NORTHERN ARIZONA, SOUTHERN UTAH THIS WEEKEND
WOMEN’S SOCCER SETS PROGRAM RECORD, EXTENDING UNBEATEN STREAK TO 10 MATCHES, WITH DRAW ON SUNDAY
September 29, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER SETS PROGRAM RECORD, EXTENDING UNBEATEN STREAK TO 10 MATCHES, WITH DRAW ON SUNDAY
WOMEN’S SOCCER EXTENDS UNBEATEN STREAK TO NINE WITH DRAW IN CONFERENCE OPENER
September 27, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER EXTENDS UNBEATEN STREAK TO NINE WITH DRAW IN CONFERENCE OPENER
WOMEN'S SOCCER CELEBRATES ALUMNI DAY, SUNDAY OCT. 6
September 26, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER CELEBRATES ALUMNI DAY, SUNDAY OCT. 6
WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES LEAGUE-BEST RECORD INTO BIG SKY PLAY THIS WEEKEND
September 25, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES LEAGUE-BEST RECORD INTO BIG SKY PLAY THIS WEEKEND
MIRAS NAMED BIG SKY'S OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
September 24, 2019 MIRAS NAMED BIG SKY'S OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
WOMEN’S SOCCER CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY WITH 2-0 WIN AT CSU BAKERSFIELD
September 22, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY WITH 2-0 WIN AT CSU BAKERSFIELD
WOMEN'S SOCCER TRAVELS TO CSU BAKERSFIELD FOR FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCH
September 20, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER TRAVELS TO CSU BAKERSFIELD FOR FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCH
KIM-BUSTILLOS NAMED BIG SKY'S OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
September 17, 2019 KIM-BUSTILLOS NAMED BIG SKY'S OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
WOMEN’S SOCCER SHUTS OUT TOLEDO, 2-0, EXTENDS UNBEATEN STREAK TO SEVEN
September 15, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER SHUTS OUT TOLEDO, 2-0, EXTENDS UNBEATEN STREAK TO SEVEN
NINO’S 88TH-MINUTE GOAL LIFTS WOMEN’S SOCCER, 2-1, OVER SAN JOSE STATE
September 12, 2019 NINO’S 88TH-MINUTE GOAL LIFTS WOMEN’S SOCCER, 2-1, OVER SAN JOSE STATE
WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES BIG SKY'S BEST RECORD INTO WEEKEND MATCHUPS WITH SAN JOSE STATE AND TOLEDO
September 10, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES BIG SKY'S BEST RECORD INTO WEEKEND MATCHUPS WITH SAN JOSE STATE AND TOLEDO
TWO GOALS BY KIM-BUSTILLOS HELP WOMEN’S SOCCER BATTLE TO 2-2 DRAW WITH CAL BAPTIST
September 8, 2019 TWO GOALS BY KIM-BUSTILLOS HELP WOMEN’S SOCCER BATTLE TO 2-2 DRAW WITH CAL BAPTIST
WOMEN’S SOCCER RECORDS THIRD STRAIGHT SHUTOUT WITH 2-0 WIN OVER PACIFIC
September 5, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER RECORDS THIRD STRAIGHT SHUTOUT WITH 2-0 WIN OVER PACIFIC
WOMEN'S SOCCER RETURNS FROM HAWAII FOR SEASON-LONG HOMESTAND BEGINNING THURSDAY
September 4, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER RETURNS FROM HAWAII FOR SEASON-LONG HOMESTAND BEGINNING THURSDAY
FESILI NAMED BIG SKY'S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
September 3, 2019 FESILI NAMED BIG SKY'S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
GOODWILL’S GOAL, HORNETS DEFENSE LIFT WOMEN’S SOCCER TO 1-0 WIN OVER NEVADA
September 2, 2019 GOODWILL’S GOAL, HORNETS DEFENSE LIFT WOMEN’S SOCCER TO 1-0 WIN OVER NEVADA
WOMEN’S SOCCER BATTLES HAWAII TO SCORELESS DRAW IN SATURDAY NIGHT MATCH
August 31, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER BATTLES HAWAII TO SCORELESS DRAW IN SATURDAY NIGHT MATCH
WOMEN'S SOCCER STARTS HAWAII TOURNAMENT SATURDAY, WILL PLAY TWICE IN THE ALOHA STATE
August 29, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER STARTS HAWAII TOURNAMENT SATURDAY, WILL PLAY TWICE IN THE ALOHA STATE
STRONG SECOND HALF LIFTS WOMEN’S SOCCER TO 3-1 WIN OVER CAL POLY IN HOME OPENER
August 25, 2019 STRONG SECOND HALF LIFTS WOMEN’S SOCCER TO 3-1 WIN OVER CAL POLY IN HOME OPENER
KIM-BUSTILLOS GIVES HORNETS AN EARLY LEAD, BUT WOMEN’S SOCCER FALLS, 3-1, AT UC DAVIS
August 23, 2019 KIM-BUSTILLOS GIVES HORNETS AN EARLY LEAD, BUT WOMEN’S SOCCER FALLS, 3-1, AT UC DAVIS
WOMEN'S SOCCER OPENS REGULAR SEASON WITH TWO WEEKEND MATCHES, INCLUDING CAUSEWAY MATCH AT UC DAVIS
August 21, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER OPENS REGULAR SEASON WITH TWO WEEKEND MATCHES, INCLUDING CAUSEWAY MATCH AT UC DAVIS
WOMEN’S SOCCER EXHIBITION GOES TO DOUBLE OVERTIME, 24 PLAYERS SEE ACTION IN PRESEASON TUNE UP
August 16, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER EXHIBITION GOES TO DOUBLE OVERTIME, 24 PLAYERS SEE ACTION IN PRESEASON TUNE UP
WOMEN'S SOCCER ENHANCEMENT FUND - JOIN TODAY!
July 26, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER ENHANCEMENT FUND - JOIN TODAY!
FORMER HORNET MVP CAITLIN PROTHE JOINS WOMEN’S SOCCER STAFF AS STUDENT ASSISTANT
July 23, 2019 FORMER HORNET MVP CAITLIN PROTHE JOINS WOMEN’S SOCCER STAFF AS STUDENT ASSISTANT
WOMEN’S SOCCER ADDS 11 PLAYERS TO 2019 ROSTER
July 18, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER ADDS 11 PLAYERS TO 2019 ROSTER
WOMEN'S SOCCER ANNOUNCES 2019 SUMMER COLLEGE ID CAMP
July 17, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER ANNOUNCES 2019 SUMMER COLLEGE ID CAMP
WOMEN’S SOCCER ANNOUNCES BERNARDO SILVA AS TOP ASSISTANT COACH
July 8, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER ANNOUNCES BERNARDO SILVA AS TOP ASSISTANT COACH
WOMEN'S SOCCER'S KAYLYN EVANS RECIPIENT OF THE FEMALE HORNET AWARD
June 27, 2019 WOMEN'S SOCCER'S KAYLYN EVANS RECIPIENT OF THE FEMALE HORNET AWARD
WOMEN’S SOCCER ANNOUNCES 2019 SCHEDULE
June 12, 2019 WOMEN’S SOCCER ANNOUNCES 2019 SCHEDULE