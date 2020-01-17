WOMEN’S SOCCER’S BERNARDO SILVA PROMOTED TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Sacramento State women's soccer program has promoted Bernardo Silva to associate head coach, the team and head coach Randy Dedini announced today. Silva is elevated into the role after two seasons with Sacramento State.

"I am very happy to share that Bernardo will be taking a step forward with our program - he has absolutely earned this promotion," said Dedini. "We were fortunate to add him to our full-time staff before the 2019 season and are excited to elevate him within our program."

"Bernardo's work in setting our team's cultural foundation was instrumental to last year's success. His energy, coaching style, and philosophies have made and will continue to make huge contributions to our program moving forward."

"I'm am thankful for this opportunity and the trust that Coach Randy has given me over the last year," said Silva of the move. "Last year was an exciting season, but we still have room to grow as a program and I am eager to continue our work."

"I fell in love with Sacramento State the day I stepped on campus," he added, "and I continue to feel that way after two seasons with the team, program, and Athletic department. I am proud to be a part of a program with so much to offer our student-athletes."

Silva joined the Sacramento State women's soccer staff as a volunteer assistant prior to the 2018 season. In that role, he worked with the team on a limited basis while supporting Dedini and the program at large.

He was elevated to the team's top assistant before the 2019 season and, with more time and direct involvement, helped Dedini shape a developing team into one of the best in the Big Sky Conference and on the West Coast.

In Silva's first full year as an assistant, Sacramento State finished with an 11-2-6 record and put together a school and conference-record 17 match unbeaten streak. They were unbeaten in conference play, going 5-0-4.

Sacramento State will return most of its starters for the 2020 season. Creating consistency for the players and the program from season-to-season is important for Dedini.

"Promoting Bernardo and increasing his role with the team will help ensure that we continue to build on last year's success," added Dedini. "It is important that our core remains stable as we grow and progress."

Prior to joining the Hornets, Silva spent a year with UC Santa Barbara as the women's program's assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Before that, Silva served as the associate head coach at Cal Poly, where he began as a volunteer assistant in 2013. He was elevated to a full-time assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the 2014 and '15 seasons before being promoted to associate head coach in 2016.

Silva graduated from UCSB in 2011 after playing for the Gauchos. During his time at UCSB – where he earned a degree in psychology with a double-minor in sport management and fitness instruction – Silva worked as a regional scout for the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. In his role with the Red Bulls, he identified and recommended collegiate players for the franchise.

Silva, who possesses a U.S. Soccer Federation National C coaching license, also studied sport and exercise psychology at Loughborough University in England. While there, he added to his knowledge of soccer while serving as an intern for the Scottish club Hearts of Midlothian FC, where he observed training sessions, staff collaboration meetings and studied coach-player dynamics.

Finally, Silva holds a personal training certificate from the National Academy of Sports Medicine.