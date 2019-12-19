FORMER HORNET JENNIFER LUM SIGNS TO PLAY PROFESSIONAL SOCCER IN AUSTRALIA

RELATED: US Star coming back in 2020...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State women's soccer alum Jennifer Lum has signed a contract to play professional soccer in Australia, joining the Southern United Football Club for the 2020 season.

"Since I was a little girl, it has always been a dream and goal of mine to play professional soccer," Lum said to Sacramento State Athletics. "I am so grateful and humbled to finally get the opportunity to play professionally overseas in Australia."

Lum made her debut with Southern United last year, joining the club late in the season, and will return for the full 2020 season. The club competes in the Women's National Premier League - Victoria and Lum, who played primarily as an attacking midfielder while at Sacramento State, plays in the forward position for Southern United.

"I hope to continue growing as a player and person with this experience," Lum added. "I would like to thank my agent, Michael Beatty for finding this opportunity for me.

Lum played four seasons with the Hornets and a four-time Big Sky All-Academic. She was named all-league three times in her career, including a first team selection during her senior season in 2016.

"Jennifer was one of the all-time greats for our women's soccer team here at Sacramento State," said current Head Coach Randy Dedini, who coached Lum from 2012 through 2016.

"I'm so proud of Jennifer for following her dreams to play professional soccer overseas. She has been preparing for this opportunity for years and I know she'll represent our Hornet family well!"

In four seasons with Sacramento State, Lum made 61 starts while playing in 66 matches. She ranks among the program's top five all-time in total shots (3rd, 178) and shots on goal (4th, 85).

"I am very grateful and thankful for all of my coaches I had at Sacramento State who helped shape me into the player I am today. I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for Sac State," Lum said.

"Those four and a half years were one of the best experiences I've had. I am looking forward to showing Australia what being a Hornet is all about!"