GYMNASTICS SCORES 192.700 AT BOISE STATE QUAD

BOISE, Idaho — The Sacramento State gymnastics team scored 192.700 to finish fourth at the Boise State Quadrangular on Friday night at ExtraMile Arena, Host Boise State and 26th-ranked Utah State tied for first with each totaled 196.800. UC Davis was third at 195.850.
The Hornets started strong with a score of 48.625 for its second highest mark on the event this season. The team was led by Jordyn Brent who received a season high and career-best tying 9.875 to tie for eighth place overall. Brent's score was also the best by a Sacramento State gymnast this season on any event. Anna LeRoy and Tara Catour each scored 9.775 to tie for 14th.
The second rotation took the team to vault where the Hornets scored 47.700 after having to count a fall. Destiny Watley and Brent each scored 9.675 to tie for 18th and lead the team.
Sacramento State also counted a fall during the third rotation on bars, leaving the team with a 47.500. Courtnee Marquez and Brent tied for the team high at 9.600. Watley and Shaye Mathias were close behind with 9.525s.
The Hornets ended the meet on beam where the team used five scores of 9.775 to total 48.875. Taylor Weber, Catour, Peyton Gillen, Kendra Braida and Amber Koeth each had an identical score which gave the team its second best score on beam this year.
The all-around competition came down to the final rotation as four gymnasts scored over 39 points led by Utah State's Leighton Varandore who had a total of 39.350 while also tying for first and vault and floor. USU's Sofi Sullivan was second at 39.325. Brent was sixth in the all-around with a four-event score of 38.800.
Sacramento State returns home to take on San Jose State on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.
TEAM RESULTS
T1. Boise State 196.800
T1. Utah State 196.800
3. UC Davis 195.850
4. SACRAMENTO STATE 192.650
VAULT
T1. Gabriela Bouza, BSU; Mikaela Meyer, Leighton Varnadore, USU, 9.875; T18. Destiny Watley, Jordyn Brent 9.675; 20. Alexis Belkoff 9.650; 21. Peyton Gillen 9.575; 22. Tara Catour 9.125; 23. Bella Lahmidi 9.075.
BARS
1. Emily Mauhlenhaupt, BSU, 9.975; T18. Courtnee Marquez, Jordyn Brent 9.600; T20. Destiny Watley, Shaye Mathias 9.525; 23. Taylor Weber 9.250; 24. Bella Lahmidi 9.050.
BEAM
T1. Autumn DeHarde, Sofi Sullivan, USU, 9.950; T14. Taylor Weber, Tara Catour, Peyton Gillen, Kendra Braida, Amber Koeth 9.775; 21. Jordyn Brent 9.675.
FLOOR
T1. Adriana Popp, BSU; Leighton Varnadore, USU, 9.900; T8. Jordyn Brent 9.850; T14. Anna LeRoy, Tara Catour 9.775; T19. Alexis Belkoff 9.700; 23. Bella Lahmidi 9.525; 24. Kendra Braida 9.475.
ALL-AROUND
T1. Leighton Varnadore, USU, 39.350; 6. Jordyn Brent 38.800.
