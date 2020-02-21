BOISE STATE QUADRANGULAR UP NEXT FOR GYMNASTICS

Complete PDF Version

OPENING PASS

After setting season highs in its past two meets, the Sacramento State gymnastics team will travel to Boise, Idaho for a quadrangular meet on Friday night at ExtraMile Arena. The Hornets will meet a pair of teams currently sitting in the top 36 in 26th-ranked Utah State and host Boise State which is ranked 35th. UC Davis completes the meet in the fourth of six meetings between the Aggies and Sacramento State.

Live stats from the meet will also be available via Hornetsports.com. A live video stream can be found through the Mountain West Network.

OPPONENT PREVIEW

Boise State has lost its last three meets against ranked opponents. The Broncos are 35th in this week's national rankings and most recently suffered a 196.375-196.150 defeat at BYU on Feb. 15. Boise State is one of the top bars team in the country with an average of 48.971. The team is led by Emily Muhlenhaupt who owns a 9.904 average. Courtney McGregor is close behind at 9.875. Hope Masiado is the team's lone all-arounder and has an average of 38.750. The Broncos lead the all-time series, 19-7, and is a perfect 9-0 at home against the Hornets.

Utah State has surged to 26th nationally with four straight meets of 195-plus. The Aggies edged Southern Utah, 196.525-196.450, in its last meet on Feb. 14. Leighton Varnadore (38.979) and Sofi Sullivan (38.975) are both averaging near 39.000 as all-arounders. Autumn DeHarde also paces the team with averages of 9.887 on beam and 9.875 on floor. Sacramento State leads the all-time series, 16-10.

UC Davis has also found its stride as the Aggies have been victorious in their last three meets. UC Davis finished first in a three-team meet hosted by Air Force on Feb. 15 with a season high 195.475. The team has three all-arounders averaging at least 38.500 led by Camille Johnson (39.075). Kelley Hebert also ranks among the top of the MPSF on both beam (9.842) and floor (9.833). The Hornets lead the all-time series, 58-42.

THE LATEST ACTION

Tara Catour, Courtnee Marquez and Jordyn Brent each claimed individual event titles to help lead Sacramento State to a season high score last Sunday at The Nest. The Hornets scored 193.700 to defeat Alaska Anchorage (192.525) in a dual meet.

Sacramento State opened the meet on vault and scored 48.375 for its second highest score of the season on the event. The team had four gymnasts score between 9.700 and 9.775 and accounted for four of the top five finishers in the event. Catour anchored the lineup with a 9.775 to finish first and claim her second title on vault during her four-year career.

The team increased its lead in the second rotation with a season best 48.650 on bars. Marquez scored a career best 9.800 to win the event. Freshmen Taylor Weber and Bella Lahmidi each added a 9.750 to tie for third place.

Despite counting a fall on beam, the team still managed to score 48.000 and led UAA by .275 points heading into the final rotation. Weber began the order with a 9.750 to place fourth overall. Amber Koeth anchored the lineup with a 9.825 to tie for second place.

Knowing it needed to score well to defeat the Seawolves, Sacramento State posted a season best 48.675 on floor to seal the victory. Lahmidi got the team off to a strong start with a career best 9.725. Kendra Braida and Alexis Belkoff scored 9.625 and 9.650, respectively. Anna LeRoy provided the team some breathing room with a career high 9.800 to tie for third overall. Brent immediately followed with a 9.850 to win on floor for the second time this season. Catour ended the rotation with a 9.650.

THE WINNER AND NEW CHAMPION...

Tara Catour and Courtnee Marquez became the fifth and sixth individuals to win an event title this season for Sacramento State. Catour finished first on vault with a 9.775. The score was .250 higher than her previous season best and marked her first win on vault since her freshman season in 2017.

Marquez set a career high with a 9.800 on bars to earn her first collegiate victory in any event. The junior's previous high this season was 9.625 in the previous meet at BYU.

The team has also received a victory from Destiny Watley on vault, Taylor Weber on bars (twice), Amber Koeth on beam and Jordyn Brent on floor (twice) and in the all-around (twice).

KOETH CONTINUES CONSISTENCY

Sophomore Amber Koeth posted her third consecutive score of at least 9.825 on beam this season as she finished second in the event against Alaska Anchorage. Koeth has now scored 9.825 four times this year and had another of 9.850. Her average of 9.768 is easily the best on the team and places her second in the MPSF.

This week marked the first that gymnasts are ranked by National Qualifying Score and Koeth rose to the top of the MPSF with an NQS of 9.795. That score ties her for 11th in the West Region but is the best among teams that are not currently ranked in the top 36.

CAREER DAY FOR LAHMIDI

Part of Sacramento State's season high score can directly be linked to the performance of Bella Lahmidi. The freshman set career highs in all three of her events against Alaska Anchorage with scores of 9.750 on vault and bars and 9.725 on floor.

Lahmidi has now scored at least 9.700 or better in her last four vaults and has seen her score increase or remain stable in the last six meets. Her average of 9.625 on the even ranks third on the team. She is also third on the team on bars with an average of 9.611 and ranks second on floor at 9.688 in two routines.

Fellow freshmen Anna LeRoy and Taylor Weber also played a big role in the win over the Seawolves. LeRoy added a career high of 9.800 on floor and Weber scored 9.750 on bars as each tied for third place.

NEWS AND NOTES