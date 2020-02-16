GYMNASTICS SCORES SEASON HIGH, WINS THREE INDIVIDUAL TITLES ON SUNDAY

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tara Catour, Courtnee Marquez and Jordyn Brent each claimed individual event titles to help lead the Sacramento State gymnastics team to a season high score on Sunday at The Nest. The Hornets scored 193.700 to defeat Alaska Anchorage (192.525) in a dual meet.
Sacramento State opened the meet on vault and scored 48.375 for its second highest score of the season on the event. The team had four gymnasts score between 9.700 and 9.775 and accounted for four of the top five finishers in the event. Catour anchored the lineup with a 9.775 to finish first and claim her second title on vault during her four-year career. Bella Lahmidi was second with a career-high 9.750 and Brent finished third at 9.725. Destiny Watley finished fifth at 9.700.
The team increased its lead in the second rotation with a season best 48.650 on bars. Destiny Watley started the rotation with a 9.650. Marquez then followed with a career best 9.800 to win the event. Freshmen Taylor Weber and Lahmidi each added a 9.750 to tie for third place. Shaye Mathias later matched her career best with a 9.650 and Brent ended the rotation with a 9.700.
The Hornets had their hopes of a monster score slightly dimmed after having to count a fall on beam in the third rotation. Despite the setback, the team still managed to score 48.000 and led UAA by .275 points heading into the final rotation. Weber began the order with a 9.750 to place fourth overall. After a pair of falls, freshman Peyton Gillen received a 9.625 and she was followed by Kendra Braida who scored 9.725 to tie for fifth. Amber Koeth anchored the lineup with a 9.825 to tie for second place. Koeth has now scored 9.825 or better in four of the team's last five meets.
Knowing it needed to score well to defeat the Seawolves, Sacramento State posted a season best 48.675 on floor to seal the victory. Lahmidi got the team off to a strong start with a career best 9.725. Kendra Braida and Alexis Belkoff scored 9.625 and 9.650, respectively. Anna LeRoy provided the team some breathing room with a career high 9.800 to tie for third overall. Brent immediately followed with a 9.850 to win on floor for the second time this season. Catour ended the rotation with a 9.650.
Hope Nelson of Alaska Anchorage claimed the remaining two individual titles. Nelson scored 9.850 to finish first on beam and won the all-around with a total of 38.575.
Sacramento State will next compete in a four-team meet hosted by Boise State on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. PT. The team's next meet at The Nest will be on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Sacramento State 193.700
2. Alaska Anchorage 192.525
VAULT
1. Tara Catour, SAC, 9.775; 2. Bella Lahmidi 9.750; T3. Jordyn Brent 9.725; 5. Destiny Watley 9.700; 10. Kelly MacLeod 9.425; 12. Alexis Belkoff 9.100.
BARS
1. Courtnee Marquez, SAC, 9.800; T3. Taylor Weber, Bella Lahmidi 9.750; 6. Jordyn Brent 9.700; T8. Destiny Watley, Shaye Mathias 9.650.
BEAM
1. Hope Nelson, UAA, 9.850; T2. Amber Koeth 9.825; 4. Taylor Weber 9.750; T5. Kendra Braida 9.725; 7. Peyton Gillen 9.625; 9. Jordyn Brent 9.075; 10. Tara Catour 9.000.
FLOOR
1. Jordyn Brent, SAC, 9.850; 2. Isabelle Fox 9.825; T3. Anna LeRoy 9.800; 6. Bella Lahmidi 9.725; T7. Alexis Belkoff, Tara Catour 9.650; 11. Kendra Braida 9.625.
ALL-AROUND
1. Hope Nelson, UAA, 38.575; 2. Jordyn Brent 38.350.
