GYMNASTICS WELCOMES ALASKA ANCHORAGE FOR SUNDAY MATINEE

Posted: Feb 14, 2020
OPENING PASS
- For the first time in nearly a month, the Sacramento State gymnastics team will return to The Nest for a home meet. The Hornets, who have not competed at home since Jan. 17, will welcome Alaska Anchorage on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m.
- This Sunday's meet will also be the annual "Think Pink" meet to help raise awareness for breast cancer. Both teams will wear pink leotards and fans are encouraged to wear pink as well.
- The meet will be the first after the midway point of the yearn for Sacramento State. Counting Sunday, the team will have six meets during the regular season, including three at home.
- Live stats from the meet will also be available via Hornetsports.com. A live video stream can be found on Pluto.TV channel 455.
OPPONENT PREVIEW
- This week will mark the third of four meetings between Sacramento State and Alaska Anchorage. The Hornets have won both of the previous meetings, winning at UC Davis on Jan. 24 and then at Seattle Pacific on Jan. 31. Sacramento State leads the all-time series, 53-3, and is 20-1 at The Nest.
- The Seawolves have not competed since the three-team meet at Seattle Pacific on Jan. 31. However, the team will travel to San Jose State on Friday night before heading to Sacramento.
- Freshman Kennadi Brown is fifth in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation on bars with an average of 9.720. She is also seventh in the league in the all-around with an average of 38.563. Sophia Hyderally is one of the top beam workers in the league as she has a high of 9.900 and averages 9.770.
- Former Sacramento State assistant coach Tanya Ho is in her third season leading Alaska Anchorage.
THE LATEST ACTION
- Led by an individual victory from Amber Koeth on beam and a team season high on the event, Sacramento State recorded its best score of the year in a dual meet against No. 16 BYU on Friday night. The Hornets scored 193.000 but fell short of the Cougars who totaled 196.625.
- Sacramento State found itself in an early deficit as it trailed by more than a point after the first rotation. The Hornets scored 47.875 on bars while BYU totaled 49.175 on vault. Freshman Taylor Weber led Sacramento State with a 9.775 to tie for fourth overall. Jordyn Brent was sixth with a 9.700 and Courtnee Marquez had a season high 9.625.
- The Hornets followed with a 47.875 on vault only to see the Cougars score 49.025 on bars. Sacramento State was paced by Destiny Watley who had a career high 9.800 to place sixth. Alexis Belkoff was seventh at 9.750 and Bella Lahmidi and Jordyn Brent each added a 9.725 to tie for eighth.
- On floor, Sacramento State had its second highest score of the year with a 48.250. The team started the rotation with a 9.650 from Lahmidi and a 9.625 from Kendra Braida. Anna LeRoy added to the total with a 9.675 before Jordyn Brent scored 9.825 in the final performance. Brent matched her season high on the event while returning to the lineup after being held out last week due to a knee injury.
- The Hornets ended the night with their best score of the season on any event, scoring 49.000 on beam. Weber got the team off to a great start with a 9.750. Brent later scored 9.825 and Peyton Gillen immediately followed with a 9.775. Braida received a 9.800 and Koeth ended the meet with a 9.850. Koeth earned her first career event victory and also set her career high on beam. Brent (tied for second) and Gillen also set career highs.
- BYU also shined during the final rotation, scoring 49.425 on floor. The Cougars had the top six finishers on the event and had Sadie Miner, Abbey Miner and Shannon Evans each score 9.900 to tie for first place.
- Brent totaled 39.075 in the all-around to surpass her previous career best of 39.050. She finished second behind BYU's Shannon Evans who had an impressive total of 39.475.
BEAM BREAKTHROUGH
- As expected when performing on a four-inch wide apparatus, Sacramento State had it's ups and down on balance beam in the first half the year. The Hornets started the season with a 48.075 against UC Davis but saw their score drop to 46.900 at the NorCal Classic. The team bounced back with a 48.600 against Arizona and Oregon State only to score 47.475 at the UC Davis quad meet. Following a 48.300 at Seattle Pacific, Sacramento State scored 49.000 at BYU for its highest score on any event this year.
- The score just missed landing in the top 10 in school history and was the highest by the Hornets on beam since scoring 49.025 at home against San Jose State and Seattle Pacific on Feb. 16, 2018. San Jose State is the only other team in the MPSF to score 49-plus on beam this season.
- Taylor Weber began the rotation with a 9.750 which was her second highest mark of the year. The team then encountered a fall which added to the pressure for the remaining four gymnasts in the lineup. Jordyn Brent put the team back on track with a career high 9.825. Brent's previous season best was 9.700. Freshman Peyton Gillen also shattered her career best with a 9.775. Kendra Braida kept the trend going with a 9.800 before Amber Koeth ended the night with a 9.850. Koeth's score gave her the individual title and topped her previous career best of 9.825 which had come in three meets this year.
- Koeth is now averaging 9.758 and has four scores of 9.825 or better this year. She has easily been the most consistent member of the lineup with all six of her scores ranging from 9.550-9.850 and each has counted towards the team total. The sophomore currently ranks fourth in the MPSF on beam.
A MUCH NEEDED BREAK
- Brent was held out of floor at Seattle Pacific with a knee injury, snapping her streak of 15-consecutive meets in which she competed in the all-around. That rest was apparently just what she needed as she returned to all four events and set her career high in the all-around at BYU.
- Brent had scores of 9.725 on vault, 9.700 on bars and 9.825 on both beam and floor. Her score of 39.075 surpassed her previous best of 39.050 and made her the fifth gymnast in the MPSF to go over 39 points this season.
NEWS AND NOTES
- Sacramento State has yet to use the same starters in the lineup in consecutive meets this season yet alone the same order.
- Senior Alexis Belkoff may be winding down her gymnastics career this season, but she already has plans for next year as she was recently accepted to the USC School Dentistry.
- Fourteen members of the team have performed for the Hornets this year.