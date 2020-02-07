KOETH FINISHES FIRST ON BEAM, GYMNASTICS SETS SEASON HIGH AT BYU

PROVO, Utah — Led by an individual victory from Amber Koeth on beam and a team season high on the event, the Sacramento State gymnastics team recorded its best score of the year in a dual meet against No. 16 BYU on Friday night. The Hornets scored 193.000 but fell short of the Cougars who totaled 196.625.
Sacramento State found itself in an early deficit as it trailed by more than a point after the first rotation. The Hornets scored 47.875 on bars while BYU totaled 49.175 on vault. Freshman Taylor Weber led Sacramento State with a 9.775 to tie for fourth overall. Jordyn Brent was sixth with a 9.700 and Courtnee Marquez had a season high 9.625.
The Hornets followed with a 47.875 on vault only to see the Cougars score 49.025 on bars. Sacramento State was paced by Destiny Watley who had a career high 9.800 to place sixth. Alexis Belkoff was seventh at 9.750 and Bella Lahmidi and Jordyn Brent each added a 9.725 to tie for eighth.
On floor, Sacramento State had its second highest score of the year with a 48.250. The team started the rotation with a 9.650 from Lahmidi and a 9.625 from Kendra Braida. Anna LeRoy added to the total with a 9.675 before Jordyn Brent scored 9.825 in the final performance. Brent matched her season high on the event while returning to the lineup after being held out last week due to a knee injury.
The Hornets ended the night with their best score of the season on any event, scoring 49.000 on beam. Weber got the team off to a great start with a 9.750. Brent later scored 9.825 and Peyton Gillen immediately followed with a 9.775. Braida received a 9.800 and Koeth ended the meet with a 9.850. Koeth earned her first career event victory and also set her career high on beam. Brent (tied for second) and Gillen also set career highs.
BYU also shined during the final rotation, scoring 49.425 on floor. The Cougars had the top six finishers on the event and had Sadie Miner, Abbey Miner and Shannon Evans each score 9.900 to tie for first place.
Brent totaled 39.075 in the all-around to surpass her previous career best of 39.050. She finished second behind BYU's Shannon Evans who had an impressive total of 39.475.
Sacramento State will return to The Nest to take on Alaska Anchorage in a duel meet on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m.
TEAM RESULTS
1. #16 BYU 196.625
2. Sacramento State 193.000
VAULT
T1. Avery Bennett, Sadie Miner, BYU, 9.850; 6. Destiny Watley 9.800; 7. Alexis Belkoff 9.750; T8. Bella Lahmidi, Jordyn Brent 9.725; 11. Anna LeRoy 8.875; 12. Tara Catour 8.850.
BARS
1. Shannon Evans, BYU, 9.25; T4. Taylor Weber 9.775; 6. Jordyn Brent 9.700; 8. Courtnee Marquez 9.625; 9. Destiny Watley 9.625; 10. Bella Lahmidi 9.250; 12. Shaye Mathias 8.700.
BEAM
1. Amber Koeth, SAC, 9.850; T2. Jordyn Brent 9.825; 6. Kendra Braida 9.800; T7. Peyton Gillen 9.775; T9. Taylor Weber 9.750; 12. Courtnee Marquez 8.375.
FLOOR
T1. Sadie Miner, Abbey Miner, Shannon Evans, BYU, 9.900l 7. Jordyn Brent 9.825; 8. Anna LeRoy 9.675; 9. Bella Lahmidi 9.650; 10. Kendra Braida 9.475, 11. Alexis Belkoff 9.475; 12. Tara Catour 9.100.
ALL-AROUND
1. Shannon Evans, BYU 39.475; 2. Jordyn Brent 39.075.
February 7, 2020 KOETH FINISHES FIRST ON BEAM, GYMNASTICS SETS SEASON HIGH AT BYU
February 6, 2020 GYMNASTICS READY FOR SHOWDOWN AT NO. 16 BYU ON FRIDAY NIGHT
January 24, 2020 GYMNASTICS POSTS SEASON HIGH FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK
January 23, 2020 GYMNASTICS TRAVELS TO UC DAVIS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT QUAD MEET
January 17, 2020 GYMNASTICS SETS SEASON HIGH IN THREE-TEAM MEET AGAINST PAC-12 FOES
January 16, 2020 GYMNASTICS MEETS ARIZONA AND OREGON STATE ON FRIDAY AT THE NEST
January 12, 2020 GYMNASTICS PLACES FIFTH AT NORCAL CLASSIC
January 11, 2020 GYMNASTICS TO COMPETE IN NORCAL CLASSIC ON SUNDAY IN DAVIS
January 7, 2020 BRENT, WEBER EARN MPSF HONORS FOLLOWING FIRST MEET OF THE SEASON
January 5, 2020 GYMNASTICS DROPS CLOSE SEASON OPENER TO UC DAVIS
December 6, 2019 FLIPFEST STARTS GYMNASTICS SEASON ON FRIDAY NIGHT
November 14, 2019 GYMNASTICS INKS MORGENTHALER AND TAVENNER TO NATIONAL LETTERS OF INTENT
September 12, 2019 MELISSA GENOVESE ELEVATED TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH