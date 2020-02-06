GYMNASTICS READY FOR SHOWDOWN AT NO. 16 BYU ON FRIDAY NIGHT

Complete PDF Version

OPENING PASS

The Sacramento State gymnastics team will conclude its three-meet road trip on Friday, Feb. 7, when it competes at BYU. The meet will be just the fourth meeting all-time between the two schools and the first in Provo, Utah. Action will get underway at 6 p.m. PT from the Smith Fieldhouse on the BYU campus.

Live stats from the meet will also be available via Hornetsports.com. A live video stream and television broadcast can be found on BYU.tv or by selecting the link on Hornetsports.com.

OPPONENT PREVIEW

BYU enters the meet 16th in the latest RoadToNationals.com rankings. The Cougars have scored at least 195.575 in each of their first five meets with a high of 197.075 at Southern Utah on Jan. 24.

The team is led by a pair of talented all-arounders who are both ranked among the top 50 in NCAA Div. I. Abbey Miner is 19th nationally with an average of 39.280 in the all-around and Abby Stainton is 50th at 39.042. Miner leads BYU on beam and floor with averages of 9.865 on each event. She is also second on vault (9.810) and sixth on bars (9.740). Stainton is the team leader on bars with an average of 9.860 and is third on beam (9.760).

As a team, BYU is 11th in Div. I on floor with an average of 49.185. The Cougars are also 15th on beam and 20th on vault and bars.

Guard Young is in his sixth year as the team's head coach. Young was previously an assistant for Oklahoma's men's team and helped guide the Sooners to four NCAA championships. He was a six-time All-American at BYU and two-time NCAA national champion on vault. Young went on to earn a silver medal as part of team USA at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.

THE LATEST ACTION

The Sacramento State gymnastics team founded itself short-handed during the opening rotation and could not overcome an early deficit before placing second in a three-team meet on Friday night. The Hornets scored 192.250 and trailed host Seattle Pacific (193.575) while defeating Alaska Anchorage (191.900).

Sacramento State opened the meet on floor and were without the services of Jordyn Brent who injured her knee earlier in the week. With only five gymnasts in the lineup, the team had no room for error but had the first three gymnasts step out of bounds. The high score during the rotation came from freshman Anna LeRoy who received a 9.675. The team finished the rotation with a total of 47.250 which placed it more than half-point behind the other two teams.

The Hornets turned to vault in the second rotation and scored 48.225. Destiny Watley led the team with a career high 9.775 to win the event. Bella Lahmidi was third with a 9.725 to set a career high and place third overall. Senior Alexis Belkoff also landed in the top five with a 9.650 to finish fifth.

The team's highest scoring event came on bars where it scored 48.475 for its highest mark of the season. After an early fall, the team rallied with five scores between 9.625 and 9.775. Taylor Weber and Brent tied for third place overall and led the team with each scoring 9.775. Lahmidi and Shaye Mathias added 9.650s to tie for eighth place.

Sacramento State wrapped up the meet on beam with a 48.300. Amber Koeth matched her career best with a 9.825 out of the final spot in the order to match her career high and tie for second place in the meet. The next best score for the team came from Weber in the leadoff position where she scored 9.725 to finish in eight place.

WINNERS CIRCLE

Watley became the third Hornet to take home an individual title this season and also earned her first first-place finish of her career.

The other event wins this season have come from Jordyn Brent and Taylor Weber. Brent had the high score on bars and in the all-around in the season opener and again won the all-around against Arizona/Oregon State. Weber placed first on bars against UC Davis on Jan. 5 and at UC Davis/GWU/Alaska on Jan. 24.

GROWING UP BEFORE OUR EYES

Exactly one-third of Sacramento State's 2020 gymnastics roster is made up of freshmen. The group, which is largest of any of the four classes, has made an immediate impact with five of the six having already competed.

Weber and Bella Lahmidi have started in two events in all five meets. The pair rank among the top three on bars where Weber owns a team-best 9.735 and Lahmidi is third at 9.655. Weber's high of 9.800 came at the quad meet at UC Davis while Lahmidi set her career best this past week with a 9.725 at SPU. Weber is also a regular on beam where he average of 9.580 ranks second on the team. Lahmidi ranks fourth on the team on vault at 9.580.

Anna LeRoy owns the second best average on floor among the Hornets at 9.620. LeRoy has raised that average of 9.700 over the past four meets, including a season best 9.725 at the UC Davis quad meet. She was also added to the vault lineup this past meet and responded with a 9.600.

Kelly MacLeod has provided four routines on vault and Peyton Gillen has started four times on beam to complete the group of freshmen.

THRICE AS NICE

Amber Koeth continued to show her consistency on beam with another score of 9.825 against Seattle Pacific/Alaska Anchorage. Koeth has now received that mark in three of the team's five meets this year. As a freshman last year, he high was 9.800 in a pair of meets.

Koeth's average of 9.740 leads the team by nearly two-tenths and places her sixth in the MPSF this season.

NEWS AND NOTES