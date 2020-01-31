GYMNASTICS FINISHES SECOND, WATLEY FIRST ON VAULT AT SEATTLE PACIFIC TRI-MEET

SEATTLE — The Sacramento State gymnastics team founded itself short-handed during the opening rotation and not overcome an early deficit before placing second in a three-team meet on Friday night. The Hornets scored 192.250 and trailed host Seattle Pacific (193.575) while defeating Alaska Anchorage (191.900).
Sacramento State opened the meet on floor and were without the services of Jordyn Brent who injured her knee earlier in the week. With only five gymnasts in the lineup, the team had no room for error but had the first three gymnasts step out of bounds. The high score during the rotation came from freshman Anna LeRoy who received a 9.675. The team finished the rotation with a total of 47.250 which placed it more than half-point behind the other two teams.
The Hornets turned to vault in the second rotation and scored 48.225. Destiny Watley led the team with a career high 9.775 to win the event. Bella Lahmidi was third with a 9.725 to set a career high and place third overall. Senior Alexis Belkoff also landed in the top five with a 9.650 to finish fifth.
The team's highest scoring event came on bars where it scored 48.475 for its highest mark of the season. After an early fall, the team rallied with five scores between 9.625 and 9.775. Taylor Weber and Brent tied for third place overall and led the team with each scoring 9.775. Lahmidi and Shaye Mathias added 9.650s to tie for eighth place.
Sacramento State wrapped up the meet on beam with a 48.300. Amber Koeth matched her career best with a 9.825 out of the final spot in the order to match her career high and tie for second place in the meet. The next best score for the team came from Weber in the leadoff position where she scored 9.725 to finish in eight place.
With Brent limited to three events, Sacramento State did not have an all-around for the first time this season. Seattle Pacific's Dorian Burns took the title with four-event total of 38.875.
The Hornets will return to action next Friday at No. 15 BYU. The meet will begin at 6 p.m. PT.
TEAM SCORES
1. Seattle Pacific 193.575
2. Sacramento State 192.250
3. Alaska Anchorage 191.900
VAULT
1. Destiny Watley, SAC, 9.775; 3. Bella Lahmidi 9.725; 5. Alexis Belkoff 9.650; 6. Anna LeRoy 9.600; 10. Tara Catour 9.475; 11. Jordyn Brent 9.450.
BARS
T1. Shelbi Spivey, SPU; Sophia Hyderally, UAA, 9.800; T3. Taylor Weber, Jordyn Brent 9.775; T8. Bella Lahmidi, Shaye Mathias 9.650; T11. Destiny Watley 9.625; 18. Alexis Belkoff 5.800.
BEAM
1. Sophia Hyderally, UAA, 9.875; T2. Amber Koeth 9.825; 8. Taylor Weber 9.725; 12. Jordyn Brent 9.625; T13. Kendra Braida 9.600; 16. Courtnee Marquez 9.525; 18. Peyton Gillen 9.225.
FLOOR
1. Kayla Chan, SPU, 9.775; T6. Anna LeRoy 9.675; T10. Alexis Belkoff 9.575; 14. Kendra Braida 9.450; 15. Tara Catour 9.400; 16. Courtnee Marquez 9.150.
ALL-AROUND
1. Darian Burns, SPU, 38.875.
January 24, 2020 GYMNASTICS POSTS SEASON HIGH FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK
January 23, 2020 GYMNASTICS TRAVELS TO UC DAVIS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT QUAD MEET
January 17, 2020 GYMNASTICS SETS SEASON HIGH IN THREE-TEAM MEET AGAINST PAC-12 FOES
January 16, 2020 GYMNASTICS MEETS ARIZONA AND OREGON STATE ON FRIDAY AT THE NEST
January 12, 2020 GYMNASTICS PLACES FIFTH AT NORCAL CLASSIC
January 11, 2020 GYMNASTICS TO COMPETE IN NORCAL CLASSIC ON SUNDAY IN DAVIS
January 7, 2020 BRENT, WEBER EARN MPSF HONORS FOLLOWING FIRST MEET OF THE SEASON
January 5, 2020 GYMNASTICS DROPS CLOSE SEASON OPENER TO UC DAVIS
December 6, 2019 FLIPFEST STARTS GYMNASTICS SEASON ON FRIDAY NIGHT
November 14, 2019 GYMNASTICS INKS MORGENTHALER AND TAVENNER TO NATIONAL LETTERS OF INTENT
September 12, 2019 MELISSA GENOVESE ELEVATED TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH