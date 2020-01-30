GYMNASTICS LOOKS TO CARRY SCORING SURGE INTO FRIDAY MEET AT SEATTLE PACIFIC

Complete PDF Version

OPENING PASS

Fresh off its highest score of the season, the Sacramento State gymnastics team will look to continue its momentum on Friday, Jan. 31, when it travels to the Pacific Northwest to take on Seattle Pacific and Alaska Anchorage. The meet will start at 7 p.m. at the Brougham Pavilion.

Live stats from the meet will also be available via Hornetsports.com. A live video stream can be found via the Seattle Pacific YouTube page or by selecting the link on Hornetsports.com.

The Hornets will start the meet on bars and will rotate in Olympic order. Seattle Pacific will start on floor and Alaska Anchorage on bars.

Sacramento State has seen its average raise by nearly a full point in the last two meets. After averaging 190.425 in the first two meets, the team has scored 191.725 in a tri-meet against Arizona and Oregon State before recording a 192.675.

OPPONENT PREVIEWS

Seattle Pacific has seen its score increase in each of its three meets this season. The Falcons scored 191.575 this past Sunday and three-team meet at San Jose State which also included Boise State. Darian Burns (9.825) took second place on floor and Alixandra Pierce (9.775) was fourth on beam to lead SPU.

Sarah Jean Marshall is in her first season as the Seattle Pacific head coach. An eight-time All-American and three-year team captain, Marshall's scores still rank among the best all-time at SPU. Sacramento State leads the all-time series, 51-22.

After scoring 190-plus in its first three meets, Alaska Anchorage finished fourth in the four team meet at UC Davis last week with a total of 189.600. Senior Sophia Hyderally led the team with a 9.850 on beam to tie for first place on the event. Hyderally has scored 9.900 this season which is tied for the best in the MPSF this season and ranks fourth in the league with an average of 9.744. Freshman Kennadi Brown ranks third in MPSF in the all-around with an average of 38.692.

Former Sacramento State assistant coach Tanya Ho is in her third season leading Alaska Anchorage. The Hornets are 52-3 all-time against the Seawolves.

THE LATEST ACTION

Sacramento State scored its season best for the second consecutive week. The Hornets totaled 192.675 to surpass their previous high by nearly a point, and finished in third place. George Washington captured the top spot at 194.350, host UC Davis was second at 192.975 and Alaska Anchorage was fourth at 189.600.

Sacramento State opened the meet with a 48.200 on bars during the first rotation. Taylor Weber jump started the lineup with a 9.800 to set a career high.

The Hornets counted a pair of falls on beam in the second rotation leading to a total of 47.475. Peyton Gillen put the team on track with a 9.600 and Braida continued the team's momentum with a 9.825.

The biggest improvement for the team came on floor where Sacramento State scored 48.525 which easily topped its previous season best of 47.025. The team counted five scores ranging between 9.625 and 9.750 with Alexis Belkoff placing the team and tying for fifth overall.

The team wrapped up the meet on vault where it recorded another season high with a total of 48.475. The highest two scores for the Hornets came in the final two vaults as Belkoff scored 9.750 and Brent scored 9.775.

WEBER ADDS ANOTHER JEWEL TO HER CROWN

Taylor Weber added a second individual victory on bars in her young career as the freshman finished in a three-way tie for first place last Friday night. Weber scored 9.800 during the first rotation and saw that score hold throughout the meet. She was later matched by UC Davis' Thea Michovsky and Cortney Cunningham.

In just four career meets, Weber has already finished atop the standings in two competitions. She has three scores of 9.750 or better in those four meets and her average of 9.725 leads Sacramento State and is tied for sixth in the MPSF.

RAISING THE CEILING ON FLOOR

Usually one of the team's highest scoring events, floor had been a thorn in the side of the Hornets in the first three meets of the year. The team had a high of 47.025 in those meets and counted at least one fall in each of those competitions. That all changed on Friday night as the team amassed a total of 48.525 to raise its season high by 1.5 points.

The first five Hornets in the lineup each scored between 9.625 and 9.750 which allowed the team to not count a fall. Kendra Braida led off with a 9.625 for her season high. Alexis Belkoff followed with a season best 9.750 and Tara Catour scored 9.700 for her high in 2019. The run continued with a career high 9.725 from freshman Anna LeRoy and that score was matched by Jordyn Brent.

Overall, the performances ranked as five of the top 10 by Sacramento State this season. In fact, Brent is the only Hornet to have a higher score this season, as she received a 9.825 in the meet against UC Davis and a 9.800 at the NorCal Classic.

NEWS AND NOTES