GYMNASTICS POSTS SEASON HIGH FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK

DAVIS, Calif. — Taylor Weber tied for first place on bars, Jordyn Brent tied for second on vault and Kendra Braida was third on beam to guide the Sacramento State gymnastics team to it's best score of the season on Friday night in a four-team meet at UC Davis. The Hornets totaled 192.675 to surpass their previous high by nearly a point, and finished in third place. George Washington captured the top spot at 194.350, UC Davis was second at 192.975 and Alaska Anchorage was fourth at 189.600.
Sacramento State opened the meet with a 48.200 on bars during the first rotation. Weber jumpstarted the lineup with a 9.800 to set a career high. She was followed by Bella Lahmidi who matched her career best with a 9.725 and Jordyn Brent who received a 9.750 to tie for fifth place.
The Hornets counted a fall on beam in the second rotation leading to a total of 47.475. After three scores of 9.225 or lower, Peyton Gillen put the team on track with a 9.600. Braida continued the team's momentum with a 9.825 to set her season best. That score tied her with UC Davis' Alyssa Ito and Alaska's Sophia Hyderally for first place in the event. Amber Koeth closed the rotation with a 9.675 to rank second on the team.
The biggest improvement for the team came on floor where Sacramento State scored 48.525 which easily topped its previous season best of 47.025. The team counted five scores ranging between 9.625 and 9.750 with Alexis Belkoff placing the team and tying for fifth overall. Anna LeRoy and Jordyn Brent each scored 9.725 which tied for seventh place in the meet.
The team wrapped up the meet on vault where it recorded another season high with a total of 48.475. Sacramento State, again, showcased its consistency as all six gymnasts received scores within three-tenths of one another. The highest two scores for the Hornets came in the final two vaults as Belkoff scored 9.750 and Brent scored 9.775. Brent's score tied her for second place in the meet and left her just behind George Washington's Cydney Crasa who finished first at 9.825.
The Hornets will next compete in Seattle next Friday against Seattle Pacific and Alaska Anchorage.
TEAM RESULTS
1, George Washington 194.350
2. UC Davis 192.975
3. Sacramento State 192.675
4. Alaska Anchorage 189.600
VAULT
1. Cydney Crasa, GW, 9.825; T2. Jordny Brent 9.775; T5. Alexis Belkoff 9.750; T9. Bella Lahmidi 9.700; 11. Destiny Watley 9.675; 15. Tara Catour 9.575; 20. Kelly MacLeod 9.475.
BARS
T1. Taylor Weber, SAC; Tha Michovsky, Cortney Cunningham, UCD, 9.800; T5. Jordyn Brent 9.750; T9. Bella Lahmidi 9.725; T14. Destiny Watley 9.525; T17. Alexis Belkoff, Amber Koeth 9.400.
BEAM
T1. Alyssa Ito, UCD, Sophia Hyderally, UAA, 9.850; 3. Kendra Braida 9.825; 12. Amber Koeth 9.675; T13. Peyton Gillen 9.600; 17. Taylor Weber 9.225; 18. Jordyn Brent 9.150; 21. Tara Catour 8.900.
FLOOR
1. Cortney Cunningham, UCD, 9.850; T5. Alexis Belkoff 9.750; T7. Anna LeRoy, Jordyn Brent 9.725; T11. Tara Catour 9.700; T16. Kendra Braida 9.625; 23. Courtnee Marquez 9.125.
ALL-AROUND
1. Kenadi Brown, UAA, 38.700; 2. Jordyn Brent 38.400.
