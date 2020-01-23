GYMNASTICS TRAVELS TO UC DAVIS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT QUAD MEET

Posted: Jan 23, 2020
OPENING PASS
- The Sacramento State gymnastics team will begin its longest stretch away from home this week as it travels to UC Davis for a four-team meet which includes Alaska Anchorage and George Washington. The meet, which is the first of three consecutive road meets for the Hornets, will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
- Live stats from the meet will also be available via StatBroadcast.com and through Hornetsports.com. A live video stream can be found via the UC Davis Gymnastics Facebook page.
- The Hornets will start the meet on bars and will rotate in Olympic order. UC Davis will start on vault, George Washington on beam and Alaska Anchorage on floor.
OPPONENT PREVIEWS
- This is the third of six meetings between Sacramento State and UC Davis and the second of three at The Pavilion. The Aggies most recently scored a season-low 187.225 in a dual meet at Arizona State. Junior Kelley Hebert was the rock of the UCD lineup, finishing first on floor with a 9.900 and second on bars at 9.850. The Aggies started the season with a win over the Hornets at The Nest and then placed fourth at the NorCal Classic.
- John Lavallee is in his 13th season as the UC Davis head coach. Sacramento State owns a 58-41 lead in the all-time series.
- Alaska Anchorage have scored 190-plus in its first three meets — all of which were at home. The Seawolves fell to San Jose State, 194.375-192.525, last Saturday but still scored their season high. Senior Sophia Hyderally is one of the top beam workers in the MPSF. Hyderally has six scores of 9.9 or better in her career, including a 9.900 against Southeast Missouri on Jan. 12 of this year. Kenadi Brown has been the MPSF Freshman of the Week and totaled 38.650 to win the all-around against SJSU.
- Former Sacramento State assistant coach and UC Davis gymnast Tanya Ho is in her third season leading Alaska Anchorage. The Hornets are 51-3 all-time against the Seawolves.
- George Washington has averaged 193.500 in its first two meets of the season. The team placed second at the Lindsey Ferris Invitational last weekend where it lost to Kent State but topped Penn and Cornell. The Colonials have been very strong on vault where Deja Chambliss and Cydney Crasa average 9.864 and 9.825, respectively.
- Margie Foster-Cunningham is in her 35th year at GWU and 34th as the head coach. The Hornets have faced George Washington just one time where the Colonials earned a 194.625-193.575 win at The Nest in 2015.
THE LATEST ACTION
- Sacramento State scored a season best 191.725 but finished in third place against No. 21 Arizona and No. 27 Oregon State last Friday night at The Nest. The Wildcats took the team title with a score of 195.425 while OSU totaled 194.875.
- The Hornets scored 48.075 on vault during the first rotation and were led by Jordyn Brent who scored 9.725.
- The Hornets followed with a 48.025 on bars and were led by freshman Taylor Weber who received a 9.750 to tie for sixth place.
- The top event score of the season for the Hornets came on beam where the team amassed a 48.600. Amber Koeth tied her personal best with a 9.825 to tie for sixth place.
- The final rotation took Sacramento State to floor where the team scored 47.025 and was forced to count a fall. Brent and freshman Anna LeRoy tied for the team high with each scoring 9.700 to tie for fifth in the event.
KOETH CONTINUES TO SHINE ON BEAM
- As a true freshman last season, Amber Koeth was in the beam lineup in all 11 meets. She finished the year ranked third on the team with an NQS of 9.755 and had a high of 9.800 in a meet at San Jose State/New Hampshire.
- The Henderson, Nev., native had five scores of 9.750 or greater during the year, including a 9.775 at the NorCal Classic which marked her collegiate debut.
- Koeth has picked up where she left off last season and taken her scores to new heights. She opened the year with a career best 9.825 on beam against UC Davis and matched that score this past week against Arizona and Oregon State. Through three meets, she is averaging a team-best 9.733 which ranks third in the MPSF.
- The Hornets scored 48.600 on beam in their most recent meet — their highest score on any event this season. Along with Koeth, the team received a 9.725 from Kendra Braida, a 9.700 from Jordyn Brent and 9.675s from freshmen Taylor Weber and Peyton Gillen.
BRENT BRINGS CONSISTENCY
- Jordyn Brent recorded her second all-around title of the season during the meet against Arizona and Oregon State. Both of Brent's all-around titles this season have come with identical scores of 38.725. Her other all-around score this season was 38.575 meaning each of her totals have been within .150 of each other.
- Brent currently leads the team on vault and floor, ranks second on bars and third on beam. She is the only member of the team to score at least 9.800 on vault and floor during the season after scoring 9.800 on vault at the NorCal Classic and 9.825 on floor against UC Davis. Brent's other highs this season are 9.700 on bars against UC Davis and on beam against Arizona/Oregon State.
- The junior was a first team all-MPSF selection last year as an all-arounder. She averaged 38.441 and had three meets above 39.000.
NEWS AND NOTES
- Thirteen of the team's 18 gymnasts have performed this season. That total could increase in the coming weeks as Shaye Mathias is expected to return on bars. Mathias injured her knee late last season and missed the final four meets. Prior to the injury, she had worked her way into the lineup as an all-arounder. She finished ranked second on the team on beam with an average of 9.700.
- Along with setting a season high on beam, the Hornets also recorded their highest score of the year on vault (48.075) and matched their high mark on floor (47.025).
- After missing the last meet due to an injury, Courtnee Marquez is expected to return to the lineup on floor.