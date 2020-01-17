GYMNASTICS SETS SEASON HIGH IN THREE-TEAM MEET AGAINST PAC-12 FOES

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State gymnastics team scored a season best 191.725 but finished in third place against No. 21 Arizona and No. 27 Oregon State on Friday night at The Nest. The Wildcats took the team title with a score of 195.425 while OSU totaled 194.875.
The Hornets counted five scores ranging from 9.475 to 9.775 on vault during the first rotation. The top two scores on the team came in the final two routines where Jordyn Brent anchored with a 9.725 to tie for seventh place and Alexis Belkoff scored 9.700 to tie for 10th. Destiny Watley ranked third on the team and was 13th overall with a 9.625. Sacramento State's score of 48.075 was its highest of the season on vault and left the team a little more than a point behind the Beavers who scored 49.275 on beam.
The Hornets followed with a 48.025 on bars and were led by freshman Taylor Weber who received a 9.750 to tie for sixth place. Fellow freshman Bella Lahmidi added a 9.650 to tie for 10th and Brent was 12th at 9.600. Oregon State maintained its lead at the midway point of the meet with a two-event score of 98.050 compared to 97.900 from Arizona and 96.100 from Sacramento State.
The top event score of the season for the Hornets came on beam where the team amassed a 48.600. Weber led off with a 9.675 before Brent scored 9.700 to routines later. Peyton Gillen received a 9.675 and Kendra Braida followed with a 9.725 to finish 12th overall. Amber Koeth closed the rotation with a person-best tying 9.825 to lead the team and tie for sixth in the meet. Arizona was able to pull closer during the rotation as the Wildcats scored 48.375 on floor while the Beavers totaled 48.400 on vault.
The final rotation took Sacramento State to floor where the team scored 47.025 and was forced to count a fall. Brent and freshman Anna LeRoy tied for the team high with each scoring 9.700 to tie for fifth in the event. Arizona used a 49.050 on vault to move past UofA which ended with a 48.425 on bars.
Oregon State accounted for three of the four individual event winners as Maddi Leydin scored 9.875 on vault, Maela Lazaro 9.925 on beam and Kaitlyn Yanish 9.900 on floor. Arizona's Zaza Brovedani won bars with a 9.875. Brent totaled 38.725 to finish in first place in the all-around.
Sacramento State will next compete in a four team meet at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. The meet will also include Alaska Anchorage and George Washington. Early versions of the Sacramento State schedule listed the competition as taking place on Sunday, Jan. 26, so please not the new date and time.
TEAM SCORES
1. Arizona 195.425
2. Oregon State 194.875
3. Sacramento State 191.725
VAULT
1. Maddi Leydin, OSU, 9.875; T7. Jordyn Brent 9.725; T10. Alexis Belkoff 9.700; 13. Destiny Watley 9.625; 15. Bella Lahmidi 9.550; 16. Tara Catour 9.475; 17. Kelly McLeod 9.450.
BARS
1. Zaza Brovedani, ARI, 9.875; T6. Taylor Weber 9.750; T10. Bella Lahmidi 9.650; 12. Jordyn Brent 9.600; 13. Destiny Watley 9.525; 14. Amber Koeth 9.500; 17. Alexis Belkoff 8.900.
BEAM
1. Maela Lazaro, OSU, 9.925; T6. Amber Koeth 9.825; 12. Kendra Braida 9.725; 13. Jordyn Brent 9.700; T14. Taylor Weber, Peyton Gillen 9.675; 17. Tara Catour 9.050.
FLOOR
1. Kaitlyn Yanish, OSU, 9.900; T5. Anna LeRoy, Jordyn Brent 9.700; 13. Alexis Belkoff 9.525; 14. Taylor Weber 9.150; 17. Tara Catour 8.950; 18. Kendra Braida 8.875.
ALL-AROUND
1. Jordyn Brent, SAC, 38.725.
