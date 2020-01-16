GYMNASTICS MEETS ARIZONA AND OREGON STATE ON FRIDAY AT THE NEST

Posted: Jan 16, 2020
OPENING PASS
- Competing for the second time this week, the Sacramento State gymnastics team returns home to host a pair of Pac-12 opponents as Arizona and Oregon State come to The Nest on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.
- The meet will serve as Mental Health Awareness night. Hornet gymnasts and fans are encouraged to wear lime green to let people know, "you are not alone, and it's ok to ask for help."
- Live stats from the meet will also be available via StatBroadcast.com and through Hornetsports.com. A live video stream can be found on Pluto.tv.
- The Hornets will start the meet on vault and rotate in Olympic order. Arizona will begin on bars and Oregon State will start on beam.
OPPONENT PREVIEWS
- Arizona is 3-1 on the year following a season-opening loss at LSU and then winning a home meet against Western Michigan, Iowa State and Rutgers on Saturday. The Wildcats are 21st in this week's rankings with an average of 195.488 through their two meets. In the most recent meet, Zaza Brovedani and Christina Berg tied for first on bars with each scoring 9.875. Maddi Leydin added a victory on floor with a 9.900.
- Arizona is led by John Court who is in his third season as the team's head coach. Court had been an assistant for the team for 19 years. UofA has not faced the Hornets since 2015 and leads the all-time series 4-0. Arizona will be making its first visit to The Nest.
- Oregon State began its season at the Critique Classic in Florida where it finished second out of four teams behind Georgia with a score of 194.450. The Beavers hosted their first home meet on Saturday, Jan. 11, and scored 195.325 to defeat Seattle Pacific and Centenary. OSU swept the individual event titles in its most recent meet with Kaitlin Yanish winning vault (9.850), Halli Briscoe on bars (9.850), Isis Lowery on beam (9.875) and Lowery and Yanish sharing the top spot on floor (9.925).
- Tanya Chaplin is in her 23rd season as the Oregon State head coach and has been named the conference Coach of the Year five times. The Beavers have never lost to the Hornets in 12 previous meetings. The only matchup at The Nest came on March 16, 2018, where OSU won 196.850-195.275.
THE LATEST ACTION
- Jordyn Brent tied for third on floor and fifth on vault to lead Sacramento State at the ninth-annual NorCal Classic. The Hornets finished in fifth place in the meet with a score of 189.675. Cal edged Stanford (194.950-194.700) for the title. San Jose State was third (193.850) with host UC Davis placing fourth (193.550).
- Sacramento State opened the meet on beam and was led by Tara Catour who scored 9.600 to tie for 19th overall. Amber Koeth added a 9.550 and Taylor Weber received a 9.500 to complete the top three for the team. The Hornets were forced to count a fall during the rotation and totaled 46.900.
- A pair of early falls on floor placed the team in a tough situation but it closed with a surge with a 9.700 from freshman Anna LeRoy and a 9.800 from Brent. Brent's score left her just a fraction of point behind Cal's Kyana George and UC Davis' Kelley Hebert who tied for first with each scoring 9.825. Overall, the team finished at 46.950.
- The third rotation took the Hornets to vault where the team scored 47.950. Again, it was the back end of the rotation that carried the load with Alexis Belkoff tying for 14th place with a 9.725 and Brent scoring 9.800 to tie for fifth. Following a bye, the team closed the meet on bars where it scored 47.875. Brent received a 9.675 to pace the team.
A SPOT AT THE TOP
- Through the first two meets, Jordyn Brent owns the top average on the team on vault, bars and floor and ranks third on beam. Brent has led the team on vault in both meets and has an average of 9.725 which places her seventh in the Big Sky. The Los Angeles native has also paced the Hornets on floor with scores of 9.825 and 9.800 during the two meets. Her score in the opener at UC Davis allowed her to win the individual title while her average of 9.825 is tied for third in the MPSF.
- The junior is also averaging 9.688 on bars for the best mark on the team. She opened the year with a 9.700 which ranked third among Hornets before receiving a 9.675 at the NorCal Classic.
- Along with her scores on beam, Brent is averaging 38.650 in the all-around with scores of 38.725 and 38.575. She finished first in the all-around in the opening meet against UC Davis for her second career title.
BALANCING ACT
- Sacramento State has ridden the highs and lows on the balance beam in the first two weeks. The Hornets opened the year with a 48.075 against UC Davis with three scores of 9.775 or better. A week later, the team ended with a 46.900 and had a high of 9.550.
- The two constants for the team in both meets have been sophomore Amber Koeth and freshman Taylor Weber. Koeth scored a career high 9.825 in the first meet of the year and ranked second on the team with a 9.550 at the NorCal Classic. Weber had a 9.775 in her debut and followed with a 9.500.
- The high score this past meet belonged to Tara Catour who scored 9.600. That mark was the second best of her career and her highest since scoring 9.800 against Air Force on Jan. 21, 2017.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY
- The Hornets have used 12 gymnasts in each of the first two meets with performances spread out over the four classes. Five freshman have already cracked the lineup for the most among any class. That group is followed by three juniors and then a pair of seniors and sophomores.
- Not only have the freshmen claimed spots in the lineup early in their careers, the have also enjoyed success while there. Taylor Weber ranks second on the tea on both bars and beam with averages of 9.675 and 9.637 in those events, respectively. Bella Lahmidi ranks third on the team on bars with an average of 9.625 and Anna LeRoy is second on floor at 9.500.
- Alexis Belkoff and Tara Catour are the only two seniors on the roster and both have been three-eventers through the first two meets. Belkoff ranks second on the team on vault with an average of 9.663 and is third on floor at 9.450. She also competes on bars. Catour has competed on vault, beam and floor in each meet.