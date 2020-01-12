GYMNASTICS PLACES FIFTH AT NORCAL CLASSIC

DAVIS, Calif. — Jordyn Brent tied for third on floor and fifth on vault to lead the Sacramento State gymnastics team at the ninth-annual NorCal Classic on Sunday at UC Davis. The Hornets finished in fifth place in the meet with a score of 189.675. Cal edged Stanford as the Golden Bears outscored the Cardinal, 194.950-194.700. San Jose State was third (193.850) with the host Aggies placing fourth (193.550).
Sacramento State opened the meet on beam and was led by Tara Catour who scored 9.600 to tie for 19th overall. Amber Koeth added a 9.550 and Taylor Weber received a 9.500 to complete the top three for the team. The Hornets were forced to count a fall during the rotation and totaled 46.900.
A pair of early falls on floor placed the team in a tough situation but it closed with a surge with a 9.700 from freshman Anna LeRoy and a 9.800 from Brent. Brent's score left her just a fraction of point behind Cal's Kyana George and UC Davis' Kelley Hebert who tied for first with each scoring 9.825. Overall, the team finished at 46.950.
The third rotation took the Hornets to vault where the team scored 47.950. Again, it was the back end of the rotation that carried the load with Alexis Belkoff tying for 14th place with a 9.725 and Brent scoring 9.800 to tie for fifth. Following a bye, the team closed the meet on bars where it scored 47.875. Brent received a 9.675 to pace the team.
Sacramento State will have a short wait before returning to action as the team will host Arizona and Oregon State on Friday night at The Nest. The three-team meet will being at 7 p.m.
TEAM SCORES
1. California 194.950; 2. Stanford 194.700; 3. San Jose State 193.850; 4. UC Davis 193.550; 5. Sacramento State 189.675.
VAULT
1. Milan Clausi, Cal, 9.950; T5. Jordyn Brent 9.800; T14. Alexis Belkoff 9.725; T27. Kelly MacLeod, Tara Catour 9.525; 29. Bella Lahmidi 9.375; 30. Anna LeRoy 9.250.
BARS
1. Emi Watterson, Cal, 9.875; T15. Jordyn Brent 9.675; T19. Destiny Watley, Taylor Weber 9.575; T23. Bella Lahmidi, Amber Koeth 9.525; 30. Alexis Belkoff 8.850.
BEAM
1. Kyana George, Cal, 9.875; T19. Tara Catour 9.600; T22. Amber Koeth 9.550; 25. Taylor Weber 9.500; 27. Jordyn Brent 9.300; T28. Peyton Gillen, Kendra Braida 8.950.
FLOOR
T1. Kelley Hebert, UCD; Kyana George, Cal, 9.825; T3. Jordyn Brent 9.800; T16. Anna LeRoy 9.700; T21. Alexis Belkoff 9.475; 23. Tara Catour 9.425; 27. Kendra Braida 8.550; 30. Courtnee Marquez 8.075.
ALL-AROUND
1. Kyana George, Cal, 39.425; 6. Jordyn Brent 38.575.
January 12, 2020 GYMNASTICS PLACES FIFTH AT NORCAL CLASSIC
January 11, 2020 GYMNASTICS TO COMPETE IN NORCAL CLASSIC ON SUNDAY IN DAVIS
January 7, 2020 BRENT, WEBER EARN MPSF HONORS FOLLOWING FIRST MEET OF THE SEASON
January 5, 2020 GYMNASTICS DROPS CLOSE SEASON OPENER TO UC DAVIS
December 6, 2019 FLIPFEST STARTS GYMNASTICS SEASON ON FRIDAY NIGHT
November 14, 2019 GYMNASTICS INKS MORGENTHALER AND TAVENNER TO NATIONAL LETTERS OF INTENT
September 12, 2019 MELISSA GENOVESE ELEVATED TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH