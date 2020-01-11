GYMNASTICS TO COMPETE IN NORCAL CLASSIC ON SUNDAY IN DAVIS

Complete PDF Version

OPENING PASS

The Sacramento State gymnastics team will compete in the ninth annual NorCal Classic on Sunday, Jan. 12, at UC Davis. The five-team meet will begin at 2 p.m. Along with the Hornets, the NorCal Classic will consist of California, San Jose State, Stanford and UC Davis.

Live stats from the meet will also be available via StatBroadcast.com and through Hornetsports.com. The Sacramento State gymnastics Facebook page will also have live video throughout the meet.

The Hornets will start the meet on beam and rotate in Olympic order with a bye between vault and bars.

OPPONENT PREVIEWS

Cal scored 195.475 to place third at the Collegiate Challenge presented by Under Armour last weekend. The Golden Bears had three all-arounders in their lineup and were led by Kyana George who totaled 39.550 to place third in the competition. Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell serve as the team's co-head coaches. Howell took over the program in 2013 and is the winningest coach in program history.

San Jose State will be making its 2020 debut on Sunday at the NorCal Classic. The Spartans are coached by Joanne Bowers who is in her second year with the team.

Stanford placed fourth in the Collegiate Challenge which also featured Oklahoma, UCLA and Cal. The Cardinal were guided by all-arounder Chloe Widner who scored 39.325 with four scores of 9.8-plus. Tabitha Yim, a Stanford alum, is in her third season as head coach.

UC Davis started its season with a narrow win over the Hornets last Sunday. Cammi Johnson finished first on vault and tied for first on bars along with teammate Gabby Landess, and Kelly Hebert had the high score on beam. The Aggies are coached by John Lavallee who is in his 13th season.

THE LATEST ACTION

Sacramento State began the 2020 season with wins from Jordyn Brent in the all-around and floor and Taylor Weber on bars but fell just short in a 191.825-191.175 loss to UC Davis at The Nest last Sunday afternoon.

Brent totaled 38.725 to earn the third all-around total of her career. The senior began the meeting with a 9.650 on vault and followed with a 9.700 on bars. She then scored 9.550 on beam before ending the meet with a 9.825 on floor which was the top score in the meet.

Weber scored 9.775 in both of her events. She finished in a three-way tie for first place on bars and took third on beam.

Destiny Watley added the high score for the Hornets on vault with a 9.625 and Amber Koeth used a career best 9.825 to finish second overall on beam.

Sacramento State's highest team score came on bars with a 48.225. The team topped the Aggies on beam, outscoring UC Davis, 48.075-47.175.

ONE WEEK, TWO AWARDS

After just one week of action, Sacramento State already has two award winners as Jordyn Brent was named the MPSF Gymnast of the Week and Taylor Weber took home the MPSF Freshman of the Week award. Last season, the Hornets had just one recipient of each award as Brent was named the Gymnast of the Week on Feb. 12 and Shaye Mathias was selected as the Freshman of the Week on Jan. 29. Jackie Sampson was also selected as the MPSF Specialist of the Week twice last year.

Brent scored 38.725 to win the all-around in the meet against UC Davis. She also finished first on floor and was second on vault. The first-place finish was her third career victory in the all-around and she also collected her second title on floor.

Weber shined in her first collegiate meet, scoring 9.775 on both bars and beam. She also performed an exhibition on floor.

NORCAL KNOWLEDGE

This week marks the ninth consecutive season for the NorCal Classic. The event started in 2012 at Stanford and has rotated home schools each season. The previous eight meets have been split with Stanford (2012-14, 2019) and Cal (2015-18) each winning four.

Sacramento State's high score came in 2017 where the team scored 194.475 at Cal to finish in second place.

BACK IN THE SWING OF THINGS

The 2019 season was one to forget for Sacramento State on bars. The Hornets were depleted by injuries in the event throughout the season and finished the year with an average of 47.218. Sacramento State got back on track in the event to start the 2020 season as the team scored 48.225 — which would have ranked fourth among last season's scores.

Newcomers Weber and Bella Lahmidi guided the team with scores of 9.775 and 9.725 to tie for first and fifth, respectively. Brent ranked third on the team and was seventh overall at 9.700. The team also counted a 9.525 from Destiny Watley and a 9.500 from Alexis Belkoff.

NEWS & NOTES