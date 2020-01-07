BRENT, WEBER EARN MPSF HONORS FOLLOWING FIRST MEET OF THE SEASON

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Sacramento State gymnasts were recognized for their performances in against UC Davis by the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, it was announced today. Jordyn Brent was named the MPSF Gymnast of the Week and Taylor Weber earned the MPSF Freshman of the Week award.



Brent finished first in the all-around and floor and was second on vault in the season opening meet. The junior began the competition with a 9.650 on vault which was the top score on the team. She then scored 9.700 on bars and 9.550 on beam. The Los Angeles native wrapped up the competition with a score of 9.825 on floor to win the event by .05 points. Her all-around total of 38.725 was more than a half-point better than the closest competitor and marked the third all-around title of her career.



Competing in her first collegiate meet, Weber finished in a three-way tie for first place on bars with a 9.775. She matched that score on beam where she tied for third place overall.



Sacramento State will next compete at the NorCal Classic at UC Davis on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. The Hornets will take on Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and the Aggies in the eighth-annual meet.