GYMNASTICS DROPS CLOSE SEASON OPENER TO UC DAVIS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State gymnastics team began the 2020 season with wins from Jordyn Brent in the all-around and floor and Taylor Weber on bars but fell just short in a 191.825-191.175 loss to UC Davis at The Nest on Sunday afternoon.
Brent totaled 38.725 to earn the third all-around total of her career. The senior began the meeting with a 9.650 on vault and followed with a 9.700 on bars. She then scored 9.550 on beam before ending the meet with a 9.825 on floor which was the top score in the meet.
The Hornets started the meet on vault where Brent led the team and was closely followed by Destiny Watley (9.625) and Alexis Belkoff (9.600). The team scored 47.850 under the new NCAA scoring rules and trailed UCD by nearly a full point (48.700) after the first rotation.
Sacramento State closed the gap to 0.55 (96.625-96.075) at the midway point of the meet. The back half of the Hornet lineup comprised the top three scores on the team with a 9.775 from Weber in her first collegiate competition. Her score tied her with UC Davis' Cammi Johnson and Gabby Landess for the top spot. Fellow freshman Bella Lahmidi scored 9.725 to tie for fifth place in her first meet. Brent was seventh at 9.700.
The Hornets next scored 48.075 on beam while the Aggies scored 48.025 on floor. Weber started the rotation with a 9.775 to place third in the meet. After falls in two of the next three routines, Kendra Braida and Amber Koeth put the team back on track with scores of 9.775 and 9.825, respectively. Koeth finished in second place and set her career high while Weber was third.
The teams went back and forth in the final rotation before the Aggies prevailed with the narrow victory. Both teams were forced to count falls and Kelley Hebert sealed the win with a 9.900 in the final performance on beam. The Hornets then turned to Brent who ended with a 9.825 to floor.
Sacramento State will make the return trip across the Causeway next Sunday to take part in the NorCal Classic on Jan. 12. The meet, which will also feature Cal, Stanford and San Jose State, will get underway at 2 p.m.
TEAM SCORES
1. UC Davis 191.825; 2. Sacramento State 47.025.
VAULT
1. Cammi Johnson, UCD, 9.700; 2. Jordyn Brent 9.650; 3. Destiny Watley 9.625; T5. Alexis Belkoff 9.600; 7. Bella Lahmidi 9.550; 10. Kelly MacLeod 9.425; 12. Tara Catour 9.250.
BARS
1. Taylor Weber, SAC; Cammi Johnson, Gabby Landess, UCD, 9.775; T5. Bella Lahmidi 9.725; 7. Jordyn Brent 9.700; 10. Destiny Watley 9.525; 11. Alexis Belkoff 9.500; 12. Courtnee Marquez 8,725.
BEAM
1. Kelley Hebert, UCD, 9.900; 2. Amber Koeth 9.825; T3. Taylor Weber, Kendra Braida 9.775; 6. Jordyn Brent 9.550; 8. Courtnee Marquez 9.150; 12. Tara Catour 7.975.
FLOOR
1. Jordyn Brent, SAC, 9.825; 6. Alexis Belkoff 9.425; 7. Tara Catour 9.350; 9. Anna LeRoy 9.300; 10. Destiny Watley 9.125; 11. Kendra Braida 9.075.
ALL-AROUND
1. Jordyn Brent, SAC, 38.725.
