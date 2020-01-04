GYMNASTICS STARTS 2020 SEASON WITH SUNDAY HOME MEET AGAINST UC DAVIS

Posted: Jan 04, 2020
OPENING PASS
- The Sacramento State gymnastics team will make its season debut when it welcomes UC Davis to The Nest on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m.
- The meet will mark the first time since 2012 that the Hornets will start the year in a dual meet and not the NorCal Classic. Sacramento State will compete at the NorCal Classic on Jan. 12 in Davis, Calif.
- This week's meet will be the first of six for the Hornets that will include UC Davis this season.
- The Hornets routine 16 routines from last year's lineup and will be boosted by seven newcomers.
- Fans can follow the action in several ways. All home meets during the season will be streamed via Pluto.TV. The service is free and can be used on laptops, mobile devices and most Smart TVs and video game consoles. Former Hornet gymnast Dallas Smith and director of media relations Brian Berger will provide the commentary.
- Live stats from the meet will also be available via StatBroadcast.com and through Hornetsports.com.
OPPONENT PREVIEW
- UC Davis returns six of seven all-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honorees from a year ago. The Aggies roster features 2019 MPSF Gymnast of the Year Kelley Hebert, Freshman of the Year Cortney Cunningham and multiple honorees Gabby Landess, Alyssa Ito and Sarah Liddle.
- UC Davis just missed qualifying for an NCAA regional last season as the Aggies finished with an NQS of 195.265 which was the best in the MPSF. The final qualifying spot went to Lindenwood which finished at 195.400.
- The Aggies also led the MPSF on vault (48.785 NQS), beam (49.075) and floor (48.965). Individually, Camille Johnson (9.810) and Hebert (9.800) owned the top two spots on vault. Hebert was also second on floor (9.895) and in the all-around (39.300).
- John Lavallee enters his 13th season leading UC Davis. Lavalleehas been named the MPSF Coach of the Year six times during his career.
THE LATEST ACTION
- A short-handed Sacramento State gymnastics finished in fifth place at the 2019 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships on Saturday night at Seattle Pacific. The Hornets totaled 192.425 while competing with just five gymnasts in three of the four events. Air Force claimed the team title after scoring 195.725. San Jose State was second at 195.450 while UC Davis finished third (195.200).
- Jordyn Brent led the team on vault with a 9.725 to tie for 12th place and totaled 37.500 in the all-around. Jackie Sampson was 14th on bars with a 9.800. Kendra Braida tied for 10th on beam with a 9.800 and Carly Pratt led the way on floor with a 9.825 to tie for sixth overall.
- Sacramento State ended the year with an NQS of 192.510 which placed the team 64th overall.
LOOK WHO'S BACK
- Sacramento State returns three gymnasts who earned all-MPSF honors a year ago. Jordyn Brent earned first team accolades in the all-around and on bars and second team honors on vault and floor. Brent competed in the all-around in all 10 of the team's regular season meets in 2019. She earned a pair of wins in the all-around and also finished first on bars and and floor one time. The Los Angeles native set career highs on all four events as well as the all-around during the season. She had a high of 39.050 in the all-around and finished the season with an NQS of 38.830. On bars, Brent had an NQS of 9.790 and averaged 9.738. She had five scores of 9.8-plus during the year, including a 9.900 against Cal and UC Davis which tied her for ninth place in school history. Brent also led the team on floor with an NQS of 9.790 and had eight scores of 9.775 or better. Brent's career high came in the team's win over San Jose State where she scored 9.875.
- Alexis Belkoff earned second team recognition on vault. Belkoff led the team with an NQS of 9.755 and had seven scores of 9.7 or better. She set her season high with a 9.825 in two of the final three meets of the year. Belkoff also added second team honors on floor. She saw her average increase by nearly a half-point from last season and set career highs in the first two meets of the year and went on to match that score of 9.800 two more times. The Tucson, Ariz., native finished the season with an NQS of 9.775 which ranked second to Brent.
- Kendra Braida completed the list by being named to the all-MPSF second team on beam. Braida occupied the leadoff spot on the event for the entire season but managed to lead the team with an NQS of 9.765. She set a career high with a 9.850 against San Jose State and went on to finish first in the meet despite being the first of 12 gymnasts to perform. Overall, she had six scores of 9.725 or higher.
LAST FIRST TIME
- Senior Tara Catour will make her final season debut this week. Catour and Belkoff make up the team's pair of seniors on the 2020 roster.
- The Phoenix, Ariz., native appeared in four meets last season after coming back from a couple of injuries. When healthy, she competed on vault, beam and floor.
- Catour competed in nine meets as a freshman on vault beam and floor. That season, she recorded career highs in each event which still stand. She had a 9.800 on vault and beam and a 9.850 on floor.
NAME TAGS REQUIRED
- With seven new gymnasts on the team, there will be plenty of new faces to get used to this season. The incoming class is comprised of six freshmen as well as one junior. Raine Gordon is the lone upperclassman, coming to the team after two years at North Carolina. With the Tar Heels, she was in the lineup in six meets on bars and nine meets on beam. She scored 9.825 on both events for her highs.
- The other newcomers include Addy Barbee (Visalia, Calif.), Peyton Gillen (Rocklin, Calif.), Bella Lahmidi (Valencia, Calif.), Anna LeRoy (Gilbert, Ariz.), Kelly MacLeod (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) and Taylor Weber (Vancouver, Wash.)
KNOCK ON WOOD
- Part of Sacramento State's troubles last season can be directly linked to its incredibly high rate of injuries. The Hornets were limited to just five gymnasts on bars and floor late in the year which left no room for error.
- One of the gymnasts who took advantage of the opening created by early season injuries was Courtnee Marquez. The Las Vegas native was in the lineup 10 times on bars and had three routines on beam. During the year, she scored 9.775 on bars and 9.600 on beam for her highs.
- Despite the hopes for an injury free season, Barbee, Mariah York, Karissa Hoffman, Wanda Deriot and Shaye Mathias each missed Flipfest in December.
|PROBABLE SACRAMENTO STATE LINEUP
|Vault
|Bars
|Beam
|Floor
|1. Tara Catour
|Alexis Belkoff
|Taylor Weber
|Destiny Watley
|2. Anna LeRoy
|Destiny Watley
|Courtnee Marquez
|Kendra Braida
|3. Bella Lahmidi
|Courtnee Marquez
|Jordyn Brent
|Tara Catour
|4. Destiny Watley
|Taylor Weber
|Tara Catour
|Alexis Belkoff
|5. Alexis Belkoff
|Bella Lahmidi
|Kendra Braida
|Anna LeRoy
|6. Jordyn Brent
|Jordyn Brent
|Amber Koeth
|Jordyn Brent
|ex. Peyton Gillen
|Amber Koeth
|Peyton Gillen
|Taylor Weber
|ex. Kelly MacLeod