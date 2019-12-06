FLIPFEST STARTS GYMNASTICS SEASON ON FRIDAY NIGHT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State gymnastics team will hold its first public performance of the year tonight, Dec. 6, with its annual FlipFest. The intrasquad meet will begin at 7 p.m. in The Nest and is free to the public.



Hornet gymnasts will be divided into two teams (Green & Gold) with both teams competing on all four events. Each routine will also be judged.



Sacramento State returns the bulk of its team from last year and also added seven new members. Alexis Belkoff and Tara Catour are the team's lone seniors and will be divided on the gold and green teams, respectively.



The green team will also included returners Kendra Braida, Destiny Watley and Courtnee Marquez. The gold team's roster boasts Jordyn Brent and Amber Koeth.



The Hornets will have a slight change to its traditional early season schedule. The team will start with a dual meet against UC Davis on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. The following Sunday, Jan. 12, Sacramento State will make the short trip across the Causeway for the annual NorCal Classic at 2 p.m. The Hornets' home schedule will include four other home meets during the season.