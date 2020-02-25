BLAIR RECORDS ANOTHER TOP 10 FINISH TO LEAD WOMEN'S GOLF AT THE GOLD RUSH

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Freshman Tess Blair recorded her third consecutive top 10 performance as she tied for seventh place at The Gold Rush on Tuesday. The Sacramento State women's golf team finished in sixth place among the the 15-team field. The Hornets totaled 297-302-302-901 over the two-day event.



Blair bogeyed two of her first four holes and remained at 2-over through 10 holes before a birdie on the par-5 16th. A bogey on the par-4 18th returned her to 2-over but she ended with a birdie on the par-4 second and had three pars over her final four holes. She finished the tournament with a 54-hole total of 74-73-73-220 which left her 11 strokes behind the individual winner. Blair now leads the team with a scoring average of 72.76 in 17 rounds.





Sofie Babic totaled 84-72-74-230 to tie for 34th overall and rank second on the team. Babic was 3-over through her first four holes on Tuesday. She then parred five consecutive holes before an eagle on the 442-yard, par-5 16th. After three more pars, Babic bogeyed Nos. 3 and 5 to return to 3-over. She ended the tournament with a birdie on the par-5 sixth.



Corinne Viden posted a third round score of 76 and tied for 43rd overall (79-79-76-234). Viden was 4-over at the midway point of her round with five pars and four bogeys. Her first birdie came on the par-5 16th but was immediately followed by bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18. After rising to 6-over, the junior ended with birdies on the par-3 fifth and par-5 sixth.



Sydney Smith tied for 36th overall at 74-78-79-231. Smith's final round was comprised of 11 pars and seven bogeys. Nishtha Madan completed the lineup with a third round of 80. Madan had one birdie, seven bogeys and a double bogey.



Georgia claimed the team championship after finishing 23 strokes ahead of Fresno State. Host Long Beach was third while 24th-ranked Charlotte and BYU tied for fourth.



Sacramento State will next compete at the Gunrock Invitational at Del Paso Country Club on March 2-3. The Hornets won the team title last season by 16 strokes and Corinne Viden was the medalist after shooting 69-69-70-208.



THE GOLD RUSH

Seal Beach, Calif. | Old Ranch CC

Par 72 | 6,169 Yards



TEAM RESULTS

1. Georgia 287-295-281-863

2. Fresno State 291-292-303-886

3. Long Beach State 299-297-299-895

T4. Charlotte 302-297-299-898

T4. BYU 303-297-298-898

6. SACRAMENTO STATE 297-302-302-901

7. Minnesota 296-309-297-902

8. New Mexico State 307-300-296-903

9. Idaho 303-309-309-921

10. Wyoming 322-300-312-934

11. UC Irvine 307-309-319-935

12. Santa Clara 312-307-319-938

13. Boston College 313-313-321-947

14. Long Beach State "B" 249-250-235-734

15. Santa Clara "B" 334-337-337-1008



INDIVIDUAL TOP FIVE

1. Celeste Dao, UGA, 71-70-68-209

2. Caterina Don, UGA, 72-71-67-210

3. Harriet Lynch, FS, 73-69-72-214

4. Jo Hua Hung, UGA, 70-75-70-215

T5. Maria Davis, LBSU, 77-74-68-219

T5. Allysha Mae Mateo, BYU, 78-68-73-219



SACRAMENTO STATE SCORES

T7. Tess Blair 74-73-73-220

T34. Sofie Babic 84-72-74-230

T36. Sydney Smith 74-78-79-231

T43. Corinne Viden 79-79-76-234

T49. Nishtha Madan 70-85-80-235