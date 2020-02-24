WOMEN'S GOLF TIED FOR FOURTH AFTER FIRST TWO ROUNDS OF THE GOLD RUSH

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Freshman Tess Blair shot 74-73-147 and is tied for 11th place following the first day of the The Gold Rush on Monday. The three-round tournament, which is hosted by Long Beach State at Old Ranch CC, will conclude on Tuesday with a single round.



Sacramento State is tied for fourth place out of 15 teams heading into the final round. Georgia, which is ranked 38th nationally, and Fresno State separated themselves from the field with UGA standing at 6-over and FS one stroke back. LBSU is third at 20-over and followed by 27th-ranked Charlotte and Sacramento State (tied, 23-over) in the top five.



Nishtha Madan led the team in the first round with a 2-under par round of 70. Madan got off to a great start with three birdies over her first seven holes. The senior opened play with a par on Nos. 5 before jumping to 1-under with a birdie on the par-5 sixth. She added birdied on the par-4 10th and par-3 11th and remained at 3-under through the midway point of her round. Madan's first bogey was on the par-5 14th but she earned the stroke back with a birdie on the par-5 16th. After two pars, she bogeyed No. 1 and ended with three additional pars.



Blair and Sydney Smith each shot 74 to rank second on the team in the opening round. Blair had two birdies and four bogeys during the first round. After an early bogey she birdied No. 9 to get back to even. She later had bogeys on No. 10 and 14 to move to 2-over. She remained there with a birdie on No. 17 and a bogey on No. 18 before parring her final four.



Smith parred her first five holes and remained even through 14 holes after a bogey on the par-4 12th and a birdie on the par-5 14th. Following six consecutive pars, she double bogeyed the par-4 third and bogeyed the par-4 fourth to move to 3-over. Smith wrapped up her round with a birdie on the par-5 sixth.



In the second round. Sofie Babic was even at 72 to pace the team. Babic was only above par for one hole during the round and finished with three birdies and three bogeys. She started the round with a birdie on the par-5 sixth and after rising to 1-over, rallied with birdied on Nos. 16 and 17. Her 72 followed an 84 in the opening round and has her tied for 42nd place.



Blair was one stroke behind Babic and had to overcome a slow start. She was 3-over through 10 holes in the afternoon with two birdies, three bogeys and a a double bogey. Blair made her move with a birdie on the par-3 15th and another on the par-5 16th to get back to 1-over where she remained for the rest of the round.



Smith shot 78 and Corinne Viden had an 89 to complete the team total. Smith had three birdies and nine bogeys during her round. She is tied for 29th at 8-over par. Viden had the team's lone eagle which came on her last hole of the day, the 473-yard, par-5 sixth. She also had one birdie, four bogeys and three double bogeys.



The third round will begin at 8 a.m. and will have the Hornets paired with Charlotte and BYU off holes Nos. 5-7.



TEAM STANDINGS

1. Georgia 287-295-582

2. Fresno State 291-292-583

3. Long Beach State 299-297-596

T4. SACRAMENTO STATE 297-302-599

T4. Charlotte 302-297-599

6. BYU 303-297-600

7. Minnesota 296-309-605

8. New Mexico State 307-300-607

9. Idaho 303-309-612

10. UC Irvine 307-309-616

11. Santa Clara 312-307-619

12. Wyoming 322-300-622

13. Boston College 313-313-626

14. Long Beach State "B" 249-250-499

15. Santa Clara "B" 334-337-671



INDIVIDUAL TOP FIVE

1. Celeste Dao, UGA, 71-70-141

2. Harriet Lynch, FS, 73-69-142

3. Caterina Don, UGA, 72-71-143

4. Maddie Riggs, UCI, 72-72-144

T5. Kristin Simonsen, FS, 73-72-145

T5. Brigitte Thibault, FS, 70-75-145

T5. Jo Hua Hung, UGA, 7075-145



SACRAMENTO STATE SCORES

T11. Tess Blair 74-73-147

T29. Sydney Smith 74-78-152

T39. Nishtha Madan 70-85-155

T42. Sofie Babic 84-72-156

T51. Corinne Viden 79-79-158