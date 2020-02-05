Text-Only Site

BLAIR EARNS SECOND BIG SKY GOLFER OF THE WEEK AWARD

Posted: Feb 05, 2020

FARMINGTON, Utah — Sacramento State's Tess Blair was named the Big Sky Women's Golfer of the Week for her performance at the UCF Challenge. The honor is the second for Blair this season.

Competing at the three-day event in Orlando, Fla., Blair led Sacramento State with a 54-hole total of 72-69-69-210. Her score left her 6-under par and tied her for fourth overall in the event. The Salt Lake City native had 10 birdies and just four bogeys during the tournament. Her score is the third-lowest in program history and came after she ended the fall by setting the school record of 207 at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational. The only players to better Blair at the UCF Challenge were all ranked among the top100 in Div. I. She also defeated 11 other players who are nationally ranked, including players ranked seventh and 13th.

Sacramento State will next compete at The Gold Rush on Feb. 24-25 in Seal Beach, Calif.

