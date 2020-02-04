WOMEN'S GOLF FINISHES FIFTH; BLAIR, MADAN IN TOP 10 AT UCF CHALLENGE

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Sacramento State women's golf team capped off the UCF Challenge with its best round of the year. The Hornets shots 283 during the final round and concluded the tournament at 290-285-283-858 to stand at 6-under par and finish in fifth place.



Sacramento State defeated three teams ranked among the top 40 in NCAA Div. I and had the highest finish among unranked teams in the field. Kent State, which is third in the national rankings, won the event at 21-under par. The Golden Flashes were followed by No. 13 Michigan State (15-under), No. 39 Miami (14-under) and No. 15 Oklahoma State (12-under).



Freshman Tess Blair led the team during the final round with her second consecutive round of 69. Blair shot 72-69-69-210 to tie for fourth overall. Her score ranks as the third best 54-hole total in program history and comes after she closed the fall by setting the school record of 207 in Hawaii. On Tuesday, Blair opened with four pars on Nos. 4-7 before birdying the par-3 eighth. Her only bogey of the round came on the par-4 10th and she remained even through the 13th hole. From there, Blair birdied the par-4 14th, the par-5 16th and par-4 first to get to 3-under.



Blair had 10 birdies and just four bogeys during the three rounds of the tournament. Her total left her trailing three players ranked in the top 100 of Div. I and tied her with 15th-ranked Karoline Stormo of Kent State. Blair finished ahead of 11 other players who are ranked among the top 100, including players ranked seventh and 13th.



Nishtha Madan and Corinne Viden each recorded 1-under par rounds of 71 on Tuesday. Madan tied for eighth overall 73-68-71-212. She was nearly flawless in the round with birdies on the par-5 13th and par-4 second along with one bogey on the par-4 ninth. Viden had her best round of the tournament and tied for 55th overall. She fluctuated between 1-under and even for most of the day with birdies on the Nos. 7, 14 and 1 and bogeys on Nos. 8, 16 and 2. Her final birdie came on the par-5 fourth and dropped her to 1-under for the round.



Sydney Smith also closed with her best round of the tournament. Smith began the morning with a birdie on the par-3 fifth and then parred her next six holes. She moved back to even with a bogey on the par-4 12th and stayed there through No. 15. Smith birdied the par-5 16th, bogeyed the par-3 17th and ended with five consecutive pars. She totaled 76-76-72-224 to tie Viden for 55th.



Sofie Babic tied for 33rd overall at 69-74-74-217. Babic had 16 pars in her third round along with bogeys on the par-4 ninth and par-3 17th.



Sacramento State's three-round total of 858 is the second best in program history, trailing only the 854 at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic on April 2-3, 2018. The team's third-round score of 283 is tied for the fourth lowest all-time at Sacramento State and moved ahead of the 285 mark from the second round to become the team's low for the season.



The Hornets will next play at The Gold Rush hosted by Long Beach State on Feb. 24-25. The tournament will be held at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, Calif.



UCF CHALLENGE

Eagle Creek GC | Orlando, Fla.

Par 72 | 6,349 Yards



TEAM STANDINGS

1. #3 Kent State 289-279-275-843

2. #13 Michigan State 282-286-281-849

3. Miami 287-280-283-850

4. #15 Oklahoma State 293-285-274-852

5. Sacramento State 290-285-283-858

T6. UCF 292-290-280-862

T6. Iowa State 292-288-282-862

8. Purdue 289-289-287-865

9. Penn State 290-289-294-873

10. East Carolina 298-295-283-876

11. #14 Illinois 292-296-291-879

12. Old Dominion 291-298-294-883

13. North Carolina State 294-299-291-884

14. College of Charleston 307-292-291-890

15. Kennesaw State 303-296-294-893

16. UNC Wilimington 324-297-290-911



INDIVIDUAL TOP FIVE

1. Renate Grimstad, Miami, 66-67-69-202

T2. Lianna Bailey, Oklahoma State, 73-68-68-209

T2. Yurika Tanida, Michigan State, 66-72-71-209

T4. TESS BLAIR, Sacramento State, 72-69-69-210

T4. Karoline Storm, Kent State, 73-69-68-210

T4. Hailey Jones, Oklahoma State, 70-72-68-210



SACRAMENTO STATE SCORES

T4. Tess Blair 72-69-69-210

T8. Nishtha Madan 73-68-71-212

T33. Sofie Babic 69-74-74-217

T55. Corinne Viden 79-74-71-224

T55. Sydney Smith 76-76-72-224