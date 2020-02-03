MADAN SHOOTS 68, BLAIR 69 AS WOMEN'S GOLF MOVES INTO FOURTH AT UCF CHALLENGE

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Sacramento State women's golf team shot 3-under par as a team and was led by a 68 from NIshtha Madan and a 69 from Tess Blair during the second round of the UCF Challenge on Monday. The Hornets moved into fourth place in the event which features seven teams ranked among the top 50 in NCAA Div. I.



The Hornets counted four rounds ranging between 68 and 74 and the team total of 285 is tied for the seventh lowest in program history and the is the best for the team this season. Miami, which is ranked 39th nationally, took over the team lead at 9-under par. Third-ranked Kent State and No. 13 Michigan State are one stroke behind the Hurricanes and tied for second place. Sacramento State sits seven strokes behind the pair and has a three-stroke edge of Purdue and No. 15 Oklahoma State who are tied for fifth.



Madan and Blair carried the team during the round as each had just one bogey during their round. The two are tied for fifth place overall at 3-under par. Madan started on the fourth hole and parred her first four holes. She moved into the red with a birdie on the par-3 eighth and later fell to 2-under with a birdie on the par-4 10th. Her only bogey of the day came on the par-4 12th but was immediately trailed by birdies on the par-5 13th and par-4 14th. After a par on No. 15, she birdied the par-5 16th to drop to 4-under. The senior parred her final five holes and finished just one stroke off her career best.



Blair also started on the fourth tee and was 1-over after a bogey on No. 5. From there, the freshman played her final 16 holes at 4-under. Blair began her run with a birdie on the par-4 seventh to get back to even par. After five straight pars, she birdied No. 13 and then added birdies on No. 16 and the par-5 18th. She wrapped up her day with three pars on Nos. 1-3.



Sofie Babic and Corinne Viden each shot 74 to give the team its final two scores. Babic was steady in her round as she had a birdie on the par-5 fourth, a double bogey on the par-3 fifth and a bogey on the par-3 eight to accompany 15 pars. Coupled with her round of 69 on Sunday, she is tied for 18th overall at 1-under par.



For the second consecutive day Viden had to overcome a slow start. She was 6-over through 12 holes with four bogeys and a double bogey. She then rallied behind four pars over five holes to get back to 2-over. The junior birdied the par-5 18th and then strung together birdies on the par-4 second and third and the par-5 fourth.



Sydney Smith completed the lineup with a round of 76. Smith had a birdie on the par-5 13th and five bogeys during her second round.



The final round will have a shotgun start at 5:45 a.m. PT on Tuesday morning. Sacramento State will be paired with Purdue and Oklahoma State during the day and begin on holes Nos. 3-6.



UCF CHALLENGE

Eagle Creek GC | Orlando, Fla.

Par 72 | 6,349 Yards



TEAM STANDINGS

1. Miami 287-280-567

T2. #3 Kent State 289-279-568

T2. #13 Michigan State 282-286-568

4. Sacramento State 290-285-575

T5. Purdue 289-289-578

T5. #15 Oklahoma State 293-285-578

7. Penn State 290-289-579

8. Iowa State 292-288-580

9. UCF 292-290-582

10. #14 Illinois 292-296-588

11. Old Dominion 291-298-589

T12. North Carolina State 294-299-593

T12. East Carolina 298-295-593

T14. Kennesaw State 303-296-599

T14. College of Charleston 307-292-599

16. UNC Wilimington 324-297-621



INDIVIDUAL TOP FIVE

1. Renate Grimstad, Miami, 66-67-133

2. Yurika Tanida, Michigan State, 66-72-138

T3. Sarah Willis, Penn State 70-69-139

T3. Jana Melichova, Old Dominion, 69-70-139

T5. NISHTHA MADAN, Sacramento State, 73-68-141

T5. TESS BLAIR, Sacramento State, 72-69-141

T5. Lianna Bailey, Oklahoma State, 73-68-141

T5. Chloe Salort, Kent State, 72-69-141

T5. Kan Bunnabodee, Purdue, 71-70-141

T5. Ali Morallos, Illinois, 70-71-141



SACRAMENTO STATE SCORES

T5. Nishtha Madan 73-68-141

T5. Tess Blair 72-69-141

T18. Sofie Babic 69-74-143

T63. Sydney Smith 76-76-152

T68. Corinne Viden 79074-153