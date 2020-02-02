BABIC LEADS WOMEN'S GOLF IN FIRST ROUND OF UCF CHALLENGE

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sofie Babic shot a season-best 3-under par round of 69 and is tied for third after the first round of the UCF Challenge on Sunday at the Eagle Creek GC. The Sacramento State women's golf team is tied for fifth after the first round at 2-over par.



The tournament is led by 13th-ranked Michigan State at 6-under. Miami is in second place at 1-under par while No. 3 Kent State and Purdue were both 1-over and tied for third. Sacramento State and Penn State are one stroke behind the pair and tied for fifth.



Babic had four birdies and only one bogey during her round. The senior started on the 11th hole with a par and quickly moved to 1-under with a birdie on the par-4 12th and added a second birdie on the par-4 14th. After three pars, her lone bogey came on the par-5 18th to take her back to 1-under. Babic returned to 2-under following a birdie on the par-4 second and later fell to 3-under with a birdie on the par-5 fifth. She closed her round with five consecutive pars. The round easily topped her previous season best of 72 which happened on two occasions.



Freshman Tess Blair ranked second on the team with an even-par round of 72 to tie her for 19th place. Blair had two birdies and bogeys in her round. She parred the 10th hole before bogey on the par-3 11th took her to 1-over. Following six consecutive pars, she birdied the par-5 18th and made the turn at even par. On the front side of the course she had a bogey on the par-4 second and a birdie on the par-4 seventh. Dating back to the fall, Blair has now shot 72 or better in four consecutive rounds and eight of the last 11.



Nishtha Madan was 1-over during the first round and is tied for 29th. Madan also began on the 10th hole with a pair and then traded a bogey on No. 11 with a birdie on the par-4 12th. She was 1-over at the midway point of her round with five pars and a bogey on No. 14. She returned to even with a birdie on the par-4 first and remained there following five straight pars. Madan then bogeyed the par-4 seventh and ended with two pars.



Sydney Smith completed the team score with a 4-over par round of 76. Smith had two birdies, two bogeys and a pair of double bogeys during her round. She parred her first three holes (Nos. 12-14) but played the next three at 3-over with a double bogey on the par-4 15th and a bogey on the par-3 17th. Smith's first birdie came on No. 1 and she followed with four pars. A double bogey on the par-4 sixth took her to 4-over. She ended with a birdie on the par-3 eighth, a bogey on the par-4 10th and three pars on her final five holes.



Corinne Viden had to overcome a slow start en route to a 79. Viden was 7-over through her first seven holes with five bogeys, a double bogey and two pars. Viden bounced back by playing her final 11 holes and even par. She had a birdie on the par-5 fourth and a bogey on the par-4 ninth along with nine pars during the stretch.



Miami's Renate Grimstad and Michigan State's Yurika Tanida, who are both ranked among the top 50 collegiate players in NCAA Div. I, are tied for the individual lead at 6-under par. Babic is tied with Jana Melichova of Old Dominion for third place and three strokes off the lead.



Sacramento State will begin the second round at 5:45 a.m. PT on Monday morning with a shotgun start. The team will be paired with Purdue and Penn State.



UCF CHALLENGE

Eagle Creek GC | Orlando, Fla.

Par 72 | 6,349 Yards



TEAM STANDINGS

1. #13 Michigan State 282

2. Miami 287

T3. #3 Kent State 289

T3. Purdue 289

T5. Sacramento State 290

T5. Penn State 290

7. Old Dominion 291

T8. UCF 292

T8. #14 Illinois 292

T8. Iowa State 292

11. #15 Oklahoma State 293

12. North Carolina State 294

13. East Carolina 298

14. Kennesaw State 303

15. College of Charleston 307

16. UNC Wilimington 312



INDIVIDUAL TOP FIVE

T1. Renate Grimstad, Miami, 66

T1. Yurika Tanida, Michigan State, 66

T3. SOFIE BABIC, Sacramento State, 69

T3. Jana Melichova, Old Dominion, 69

T5. Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State, 70

T5. Inez Wanamarta, Purdue, 70

T5. Sarah Willis, Penn State 70

T5. Ali Morellos, Illinois, 70

T5. Ahailey Jones, Oklahoma State, 70

T5. Thitapa Pakdeesettakul, Kent State, 70



SACRAMENTO STATE SCORES

T3. Sofie Babic 69

T19. Tess Blair 72

T29. Nishtha Madan 73

T55. Sydney Smith 76

T77. Corinne Viden is 79