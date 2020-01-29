WOMEN'S GOLF PICKED TO FINISH FIRST IN BIG SKY PRESEASON POLL

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Sacramento State women's golf team was unanimously selected to finish first at the Big Sky Conference Championships, it was announced today as part of the preseason coaches poll.



The Hornets accumulated 100 total points and all 10 available first-place votes (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team). Idaho edged Northern Arizona for second place as the Vandals finished with 79 points to leave them one point ahead of NAU. Eastern Washington (74) was third while Portland State (68) was picked to place fourth.



Sacramento State has finished first in two of the last three conference championships, including a convincing 20-stroke victory last spring. The Hornets return three golfers who finished among the top 20 at the Big Sky Championships, including Corinne Viden (second) and Nishtha Madan and Sofie Babic who each tied for 11th.



During the fall, Sacramento State placed among the top eight in all four of its tournaments and the team ended the season with a a fourth-place finish at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational and a victory at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational. The Hornets accounted for the medalist at both events with Madan winning at Ihlanfeldt and freshman Tess Blair at Hawaii.



Sacramento State starts the spring portion of its schedule on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Fla. The event is the first of six tournaments which will end at the Big Sky Championships at Talking Stick Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Apr. 17-19.



2020 Big Sky Women's Golf Preseason Poll

1. Sacramento State – 100 (10)

2. Idaho - 79

3. Northern Arizona – 78 (1)

4. Eastern Washington - 74

5. Portland State - 68

6. Southern Utah - 52

7. Northern Colorado - 49

8. Weber State - 43

9. Montana State - 30

10. Montana - 21

11. Idaho State – 11

(First-Place Votes)