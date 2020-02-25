Text-Only Site

FINAL REGULAR SEASON ROAD TRIP STARTS THURSDAY FOR WOMEN'S HOOPS

Posted: Feb 25, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team embarks on its final regular season road trip this weekend, traveling to Montana to take on the Bobcats of Montana State and the Griz of Montana on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. There are just three games remaining in the regular season as Sacramento State battles for seeding position in the upcoming Big Sky Tournament (March. 9-13).

Follow The Action
at Montana State Bobcats
Worthington Arena // Bozeman, Mont.
Thursday, Feb. 27 // 6:05 p.m. PT
Live Stream: Pluto.TV
Live Stats: HornetStats.com
Twitter: @SacStateWBB
 
at Montana Griz
Dahlberg Arena // Missoula, Mont.
Saturday, Feb. 29 // 1:05 p.m. PT
Live Stream: Pluto.TV
Live Stats: HornetStats.com
Twitter: @SacStateWBB
 
All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.
 
All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.
 
About Last Week
Sacramento State lost two close games at home last week, first falling to Eastern Washington, 78-73, before dropping a Saturday matinee to Idaho, 96-88.
 
On Thursday, the Hornets fell victim to a big Eagles comeback, losing to Eastern Washington after leading by 18 at the half. The loss was the opposite of the first matchup between the teams, a game in which the Hornets overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Eagles on the road in Cedar City.
 
Saturday's game was close through, though the Hornets never led in the eventual eight-point loss. Sacramento State had contributions from the entire roster as four different players scored in double figures, though that was enough to overcome the strong offensive performance by the Vandals. 
 
Final Regular Season Road Trip
This weekend's road trip to the Montana's is Sacramento State's final trip of the regular season. There are just three games remaining on the Hornets' schedule, ending with a home matchup against Portland State in the Nest on March 6. 
 
On the road this season, Sacramento State is 4-10, though the team averages more points on the road (72.7) than it does at home (70.6). 
 
20-Point Performance 
Redshirt sophomore Tiana Johnson scored 20 points in each of Sacramento State's two games last week, the first time in her career coring 20 points in back-to-back contests. 
 
Johnson averaged just shy of a double-double last week, going for 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while playing 33.0 minutes per game.
 
Menke's Career-High 20 
Speaking of 20-point showings, sophomore guard Summer Menke set a new career-high with 20 points this past Saturday against Idaho. Menke was an incredibly efficient 8-for-12 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.
 
Menke's 20 points passed her previous career high of 18, a mark she set in back-to-back games earlier this season against Cal Maritime (Nov. 11) and at San Jose State (Nov. 17). 
 
After averaging 4.1 points per game a year ago, Menke is putting up double digits this season, scoring 11.2 points per game.
 
Another Mark For Enger 
For the third time this season, sophomore guard Milee Enger set a new career-high for scoring, this time putting up 18 points against Idaho this last Saturday. Enger was 7-for-12 overall and went 4-for-8 at the charity stripe.
 
Enger entered 2019-20 with a career-high of 13 pts and passed that with 14 on Jan. 9 at Northern Arizona. She broke that mark with a 15-point performance at Northern Colorado two weeks ago before getting 18 this last weekend.  
 
High Scorers 
Sacramento State averages 71.7 points per game, third most in the Big Sky this season. The Hornets have scored 70 or more points in 16 of their 26 games and 80 or more seven times. Sacramento State scored a season-high 107 points in a double-time affair at Northern Arizona. In a regulation game, the Hornets scored a season-high 94 against Pacific Union in December.
 
Five In Double Figures 
Much of Sacramento State's scoring has been spread out over the course of the season as five different players average double-digit points this year. The Hornets are led by a team-high 14.2 points per game from Kennedy Nicholas while Camariah King is next at 12.5. Tiana Johnson (11.3), Summer Menke (11.2), and Gabi Bade (10.4) are all over 10 points per game, as well. 
 
The five players in double-figures are the Hornets' most since four finished in double-digits in 2016-17. 
 
- For complete women's basketball weekly notes, CLICK HERE. -
