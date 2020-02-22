MENKE, ENGER EACH SET CAREER-HIGHS BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS COMES UP SHORT AGAINST IDAHO, 96-88

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Summer Menke scored 20 points, a new career-high, while Milee Enger also set a new career-best with 18 points of her own on Saturday against Idaho. Despite the career-efforts, Sacramento State came up short against the Vandals, falling 96-88 at home.

With the loss, Sacramento State falls to 8-18 overall and 6-11 in Big Sky play. Idaho improves to 16-9 while climbing to 11-5 in league.

Summer Menke finished with a team-high and a career-best 20 points on Saturday, shooting 8-for-12 from the floor. The sophomore was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and added a 1-for-2 effort from the free throw line.

The 20-point performance passed her previous career-best, an 18-point game against Cal Maritime earlier this season.

Menke added five rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block to her stat line on Saturday.

Sophomore Milee Enger went for a career-best 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 4-for-8 from the charity stripe. Enger tied for the team-lead with four assists and also had four rebounds to round out her career afternoon.

Enger's 18-points passed her previous career-high of 15, a mark she set in a double-overtime contest at Northern Arizona this January.

While it wasn't a career-best, sophomore Tiana Johnson also hit the 20-point mark, going for 20 on 5-of-11 shooting and an impressive 10-for-11 from the free throw line. Johnson also led the team with seven rebounds while adding an assist.

Overall, Saturday's effort was a well-rounded one for Sacramento State, despite coming up on the losing end. Joining Menke, Enger, and Johnson in double-figures was Camariah King, who scored 15 points while matching Enger with four assists.

Playing without both senior forward Kennedy Nicholas and senior guard Gabi Bade, Sacramento State's underclassmen combined to score 71 of the team's 88 points on Saturday.

Seven different Hornets had multiple rebounds and the team turned the ball over just five times all afternoon.

The biggest difference in the game came in the second quarter, when Idaho touched up the Hornets for 31 points while limiting Sacramento State to just 16. Sacramento State won both the third and fourth quarters, but not by enough to overcome the 15-point halftime deficit.

There are now just three games remaining in the regular season for Sacramento State, including just one home game. After two on the road next weekend at Montana State (Feb. 27) and Montana (Feb. 29), the Hornets will close the regular season with senior day at home on Friday, March. 6.

For more details on all upcoming games, including links to video streams, stats, schedules, and more, visit the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online at HornetSports.com.