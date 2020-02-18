Text-Only Site

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS EASTERN WASHINGTON, IDAHO THIS WEEK IN THE NEST

Posted: Feb 18, 2020
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team is back in the Nest this week for two games against Eastern Washington and Idaho. The Hornets have just three home games remaining and start that stretch with Thursday's Play 4 Kay game against the Eagles.

Follow The Action
vs. Eastern Washington Eagles - #Play4Kay
The Nest // Sacramento, Calif.
Thursday, Feb. 20 // 7:05 p.m. PT
Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 533
Live Stats: HornetStats.com
Twitter: @SacStateWBB
 
vs. Idaho Vandals
The Nest // Sacramento, Calif.
Saturday, Feb. 22 // 2:05 p.m. PT
Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 533
Live Stats: HornetStats.com
Twitter: @SacStateWBB
 
All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.
 
All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.
 
About Last Week
Sacramento State split two games last week, first defeating the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on the road before falling at Northern Colorado.
 
Last Thursday, the Hornets rallied behind an electrifying performance by sophomore Tiana Johnson to defeat the Lady T-Birds in Cedar City, 71-62. Johnson set career-highs in both scoring (26 points) and rebounds (14) as the Hornets downed Southern Utah for the 11th straight time. 
 
On Saturday, Sacramento State never led as the Hornets fell to the Northern Colorado Bears, 90-73. Sophomore Milee Enger scored a career-high 15 points and was matched by 15 points from senior Gabi Bade. The Bears bettered the Hornets in nearly every statistical category in the loss. 
 
#Play4Kay
On Thursday night, the Hornets will play their annual Kay Yow Cancer Fund #Play4Kay game in the Nest. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund works to raise funds and awareness for programs and research to battle all forms of cancer affecting women. Sacramento State will wear special #Play4Kay shirts during pregame warmups on Thursday. 
 
Some Kind Of Streak
Last Thursday, Sacramento State defeated Southern Utah, 71-62. The win was the Hornets' 11th straight against the T-Birds, a streak that stretches back to the 2014 season. 
 
During the win streak against Southern Utah, Sacramento State is 5-0 at home, 5-0 in Cedar City, and 1-0 on a neutral court (at Reno, Big Sky Tournament).
 
Johnson's Career Night
Redshirt sophomore Tiana Johnson had a career game last Thursday at Southern Utah, setting career-highs in both scoring (26 points) and rebounds (14 rebounds). She passed her previous highs of 24 (vs. SUU earlier this year) and 11 rebounds (at NAU, also this season). The double-double was the second of her career (both this season).
 
Swapping Starters
Sacramento State used new starting fives in each of its two games last week, bringing its season total to 16 different starting lineups in 24 games this season. The Hornets have used the same starting five in three straight games just once this year. Last season, Sacramento State used 15 different starting lineups in 29 total games. 
 
Taking Threes
In addition to being one of the NCAA's most prolific shooting teams, Sacramento State also ranks fourth in the country in three-point field goal attempts per game with 31.4. 
 
The Hornets trail only Florida Gulf Coast University (34.5), High Point University (32.7), and DePaul (31.9). Idaho, the Hornets' Saturday opponent, is the only other Big Sky team in the top 10, checking in at sixth with 27.8 three-point field goal attempts per game.  Sacramento State has attempted 30 or more threes in 13 of 22 games this year, including a season-high 47 attempts against Pacific Union in December. 
 
And Making Threes
With a lot of attempts come a lot of makes, and Sacramento State leads the Big Sky Conference and ranks 14th in the country with 8.6 made three point field goals per game. The Hornets made a season-high 15 triples twice, first at Northern Arizona (15-42) on Jan. 9 and again at Eastern Washington (15-45) on Feb. 1.
 
Comeback Kids
Sacramento State has put together two incredible come-from-behind wins this season, overcoming deficits of 19 and 15 points earlier this season to win. The Hornets came back from down 19 to defeat Eastern Washington the last time the teams met and added 15-point comeback win against Weber State. 
 
The double-digit comeback wins are the team's largest this year and largest since overcoming an 11-point deficit a season ago at Southern Utah (Feb. 14, 2019 - 75-69).
 
Importance of Assists
The Hornets are undefeated this year when they have more assists than their opponent, going 5-0 in such games. They are 3-15 when totaling fewer assists than their opponents.
 
Action Every Game
Only sophomores Tiana Johnson and Milee Enger have seen action in all 24 of Sacramento State's games this season. Freshman Jordan Olivares is next, having appeared in 23 of 24. 
 
- For complete women's basketball weekly notes, CLICK HERE. -
