ENGER, BADE EACH GO FOR 15, BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT NORTHERN COLORADO ON SATURDAY

GREELEY, Colo. – Despite 15-point performances from both Milee Enger and Gabi Bade, Sacramento State came up short in its Saturday matinee, 90-73, at Northern Colorado.

With the loss, Sacramento State falls to 8-16 overall and 6-9 in the Big Sky. The Hornets close this weekend's action in ninth place in the league, two games back of Portland State. Northern Colorado moves to 11-12 overall and 7-7 in league.

Mile Enger scored a career-high 15 points in the effort, passing her previous high of 14, set earlier this year at Northern Arizona. The sophomore guard finished the game going 5-for-7 from the floor (2-4 3 PT) and 3-4 from the free throw line.

Enger also added four assists, tied for the team lead, while collecting three steals in Saturday's action.

Gabi Bade matched Enger in both scoring (15 points) and steals (3) while also pulling in a team-leading four rebounds. Bade finished with six made baskets on a team-high 16 attempts.

Camariah King wasn't far behind, scoring 14 points for the Hornets. She matched Enger's four assists and also picked up two steals in the loss.

Sacramento State's 73 points were more than its season average of 70.9, but the Hornets were unable to slow the UNC offense as it shot 56.7% overall and an incredible 50% from three.

There are just five games remaining in the regular season as Sacramento State returns to the Nest for two next week. Up first is a Thursday night matchup against Eastern Washington on Feb. 20. Tip off is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.

Thursday night's game will stream live online on Pluto.TV and live stats can be found at HornetStats.com. All details – including specific links – can be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online at HornetSports.com.