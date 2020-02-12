WOMEN'S HOOPS TAKES ON SOUTHERN UTAH, NORTHERN COLORADO ON THE ROAD THIS WEEKEND

RELATED LINKS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team is back on the road this weekend with matchups at Southern Utah and Northern Colorado. The Hornets are riding a 10-game win streak against the Thunderbirds and will look to extend that mark on Thursday night before traveling to face the Bears on Saturday.

Follow The Action

at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

America First Events Center // Cedar City, Utah

Thursday, Feb. 13 // 5:30 p.m. PT

Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 536

Live Stats: HornetStats.com

Twitter: @SacStateWBB

at Northern Colorado Bears

Bank of Colorado Arena // Greeley, Colo.

Saturday, Feb. 15 // 1 p.m. PT

Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 541

Live Stats: HornetStats.com

Twitter: @SacStateWBB

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

About Last Week

Sacramento State split two games last week, first coming from behind to defeat the Weber State Wildcats before falling in a Saturday matinee to the Idaho State Bengals.

On Thursday, the Hornets trailed by as many as 15 in the first quarter before putting together a strong second half to come from behind and defeat the Wildcats, 58-52. The comeback was led by senior forward Kennedy Nicholas, who scored 15 points and collected 11 rebounds in the second half. Sophomore Milee Enger was a major factor in the second half, as well, scoring 10 points and drawing six fouls.

On Saturday, Sacramento State fell behind early and never recovered, dropping a midday matchup with the Bengals, 75-51. For the first time this season, no Hornets player scored double-digit points. The loss was made worse by the loss of Nicholas, who left the game early in the third quarter with an injury and did not return.

What A Comeback, Pt. II

Each of Sacramento State's previous two wins have been incredible come-from-behind victories. Before overcoming a 15-point deficit against Weber State to win, 58-52, the Hornets overcame an even larger 19-point deficit at Eastern Washington to defeat the Eagles, 74-67.

The double-digit comeback wins are the team's largest this year and largest since overcoming an 11-point deficit a season ago at Southern Utah (Feb. 14, 2019 - 75-69).

Some Kind Of Streak

Sacramento State enters Thursday's matchup at Southern Utah riding a 10-game win streak against the T-Birds. The Hornets have not lost to Southern Utah since the 2014 season. Of those 10 straight victories, five have come at home in the Nest, four on the road in Cedar City, and one on a neutral court (at Reno, Big Sky Tournament).

More Shots Than Most

Sacramento State averages 72.3 shots per game, third most in the NCAA behind Troy (76.0) and DePaul (72.7). The Hornets have attempted 70 or more field goals in 14 of their 22 games this season. Sacramento State has breached the 90-attempt mark three times this year, including a season-high 95 shots against Cal Maritime in November.

Climbing The Ranks

Senior forward Kennedy Nicholas moved into fifth all-time for rebounds in program history after collecting 21 boards in two games last week. She has 805 career rebounds and is just 55 rebounds back of fourth all-time (Margaret Huntington, 859). Nicholas currently leads the Big Sky in rebounds with 9.4 per game. She led the league a year ago, as well, averaging 11.1 rebounds per game.

Swapping Starters

Sacramento State has used 14 different starting lineups in 22 games this year, nearly matching the team's 15 different starting lineups from a year ago. The Hornets used the same starting five in three straight games just once this year.

Action Every Game

Only sophomores Tiana Johnson and Milee Enger have seen action in all 22 of Sacramento State's games this season. Four players have appeared in 20 or more games and 11 have played in at least 15 games.