BIG IDAHO STATE SECOND HALF UNDOES WOMEN’S HOOPS IN SATURDAY LOSS

Game Leaders

Idaho State
Pts: 2 Players (#05, #13) - 14
Reb: Callie Bourne - 9
Ast: Callie Bourne - 6
Sacramento State
Pts: Milee Enger - 9
Reb: Tiana Johnson - 6
Ast: Camariah King - 4

Team Stats

Idaho State
Sacramento State

Field Goals

(32-60)
(16-62)

Field Goal %

53.3%
25.8%

Rebounds

45
31

Assists

21
8

Turnovers

22
13

Pts off Turnovers

17
20

2nd Chance Pts

5
9

Pts in the Paint

34
10

Fastbreak Pts

4
6

Bench Pts

23
15
full stats
Posted: Feb 08, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State was unable to stop a strong offensive second half by Idaho State on Saturday, falling to the Bengals, 75-51, in the Nest. Idaho State shot 72% in the second half.

With the loss, Sacramento State falls to 7-15 overall and 5-8 in the Big Sky. Idaho State is now 12-10 overall and 8-5 in league.

Things started slowly for the Hornets, who shot just 2-of-14 in the first quarter. Despite the early deficit, Sacramento State managed to single digits in the second before going into the half down 10, 35-25.

That was as close as the game would be for the rest of the afternoon, however, as Idaho State's offense went into another gear in the second half. The Bengals shot 72% (18-25) in the game's final 20 minutes, outscoring the Hornets 40-26 over that stretch.

In total, Sacramento State shot 25.8% overall, though did look good at the free throw line, going 12-for-15 (80%). Idaho State shot 53.3% overall, including 40% (10-25) from three.

Milee Enger led Sacramento State in scoring on Saturday, putting up nine points on 3-for-9 shooting. Camariah King, Gabi Bade, and Kennedy Nicholas all scored eight. Saturday was the first time this season that no Hornet finished in double figures.

Tiana Johnson led the Hornets with six rebounds and King's four assists were most on the squad.

Sacramento State will head out on the road next for a trip to Southern Utah and Northern Colorado. The Hornets won a close one at home over the T-Birds in January, 87-82, and will look to make it 11 straight against the T-Birds on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Thursday's game will also stream live online on Pluto.TV and live stats can be found at HornetStats.com. All details – including specific links – can be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online at HornetSports.com.

