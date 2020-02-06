WOMEN’S HOOPS WINS COME-FROM-BEHIND THRILLER ON FIRST PRIDE NIGHT IN THE NEST

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Partnering with the Sacramento State Pride Center, the Hornets hosted their first Pride Night in the Nest Thursday night against Weber State. Sacramento State put together a thriller for those in attendance, overcoming a 15-point deficit to defeat the Wildcats, 58-52.

With the win, Sacramento State improves to 7-14 overall and 5-7 in Big Sky play. Weber State, meanwhile, falls to 3-18 overall and just 1-11 in league.

There are just eight regular season games remaining, and as the Big Sky nears match, Sacramento State is currently one of four teams with five or six wins.

Don't look now, but we've got highlights from tonight's comeback win against Weber State! �� #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/Y7F0X7rUxO — Sacramento State Women's Basketball (@SacStateWBB) February 7, 2020

Things got off to a rocky start for the Hornets on Thursday as the team trailed 20-9 after the first 10 minutes. Weber State went on what felt like a smothering 17-0 run to close the first quarter and open the second, but the Hornets never folded.

After trailing by 12 at the half, Sacramento State outscored the Wildcats 19-10 in the third quarter to make it a three-point, 41-38 game. The Hornets reclaimed the lead, 46-44, with a Kennedy Nicholas layup with 6:30 on the clock in the final quarter. They led the rest of the game.

Speaking of Nicholas, is was her excellent second half that helped propel the Hornets to the come-from-behind victory. After starting the game 1-for-8, Nicholas took control in the paint, going for 15 points on 4-for-4 shooting and a 7-for-10 performance from the free throw line in the second half. She also pulled in 11 of her 17 total rebounds in the second half.

The senior from Kirkland, Wash. finished with a game-high 19 points and 17 rebounds (5 offensive). It was her sixth double-double of the year. She also added a game-high four blocks.

Sophomore Milee Enger also helped spark the second-half surge, scoring 10 points in the final 20 minutes. She finished with 12 and was one of three Hornets with two assists.

Tiana Johnson was the third Hornet to finish in double-figures, scoring 11 points while pulling in eight rebounds (4 offensive). Gabi Bade led all players with four steals while also adding seven points and four rebounds.

Overall, Sacramento State outshot the Wildcats, 33.3% to 32.3%. While Weber State was much better at the free throw line (68% vs. 52%), the biggest difference came from beyond the arc. The Hornets were only 5-for-22 (22.7%) but managed to hold Weber State to just one made three-point field goal all night (1-18, 5.6%). Weber entered the contest averaging 4.5 made threes per game on 32% 3PTFG.

In addition to hosting a thrilling contest, the Nest and Hornets also hosted the Sacramento State Pride Center on Thursday for the first women's basketball Pride Night. The event featured giveaways for students, a live anthem performance, on-court recognitions, and a special halftime performance.

��P R I D E��N I G H T�� pic.twitter.com/X16Y8HO9h2 — �� Sac State Pride Center �� (@SacStatePride) February 7, 2020

There's just one day off for the Hornets before the team is back in action in the Nest on Saturday, Feb. 8. Sacramento State will host Idaho State on Saturday with tip off scheduled for 2 p.m. The Bengals are coming off a closely-contested, 79-76 win at Northern Arizona.

Tickets for Saturday's matinee matchup are still available. The game will also stream live online on Pluto.TV and live stats can be found at HornetStats.com.

All details – including specific links – can be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online at HornetSports.com.