WOMEN'S HOOPS BEGINS SECOND HALF OF LEAGUE PLAY IN THE NEST AGAINST WEBER STATE AND IDAHO STATE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team is back in the Nest for two games this weekend when the Hornets host Weber State and Idaho State on Thursday and Monday, respectively. The Hornets enter the back half of the Big Sky schedule with a 4-7 league record and five of their final nine games at home.

Thursday night is also Pride Night as Sacramento State partners with the Sacramento State Pride Center for giveaways and promotions throughout the game.

vs. Weber State Wildcats - PRIDE NIGHT

The Nest // Sacramento, Calif.

Thursday, Feb. 6 // 7:05 p.m. PT

Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 533

Live Stats: HornetStats.com

Twitter: @SacStateWBB

vs. Idaho State Bengals

The Nest // Sacramento, Calif.

Saturday, Feb. 8 // 2:05 p.m. PT

Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 533

Live Stats: HornetStats.com

Twitter: @SacStateWBB

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

About Last Week

Sacramento State split two games last week, first picking up an incredible come-from-behind win on Saturday at Eastern Washington before struggling against the Idaho Vandals' defense on Monday night.

At EWU, Sacramento State trailed by as many as 19 late in the first quarter, 27-8, but put together an inspired comeback to defeat the Eagles, 74-67, on the road. The comeback was led by senior Camariah King, who made a career-high seven three-pointers and scored 22 points. She also added three assists and seven rebounds.

On Monday, the Hornets got off to a hot start, going up by as many as nine against the defense-minded Vandals in the first quarter. The lead was short-lived, however, as the Idaho defense clamped down and limited the Hornets to just 19 second-half points in the eventual 70-44 loss. Summer Menke finished with a team-high 13 points, her second time leading the team this season.

Pride in the Nest

Thursday night's contest against the Weber State Wildcats is Pride Night in the Nest. The Hornets are partnering with the Sacramento State Pride Center to host the event and includes a pizza giveaway for students, pregame recognitions, and a special halftime performance.

What A Comeback

Sacramento State overcame a 19-point deficit last Saturday at Eastern Washington, defeating the Eagles, 74-67. The come-from-behind win is the team's largest this year and largest since overcoming an 11-point deficit a season ago at Southern Utah (Feb. 14, 2019 - 75-69).

Lucky Number Seven

Senior guard Camariah King made a career-high seven three pointers in Sacramento State's Saturday win at Eastern Washington. The Seattle native passed her previous high of six, set at home against Montana on Dec. 30. King was 7-for-14 from distance in the game (7-16 overall).

On the Offensive Glass

The Hornets' 15.7 offensive rebounds per game are most in the Big Sky and 12th most in the nation. Sacramento State collected a season-high 33 offensive rebounds against Pacific Union. Against a Big Sky team, the Hornets had a high of 20 at Idaho State. The Hornets have had fewer than 11 offensive rebounds just twice this season.

Five In Double Figures

Five different players are averaging double-digit points for the Hornets, led by a team-high 14.3 points from Kennedy Nicholas. Camariah King (13.6), Gabi Bade (11.2), Summer Menke (10.4), and Tiana Johnson (10.0) round out the team's leading scorers. All three have led the team in scoring in a game at least once this season. The five players in double-figures are the Hornets' most since four finished in double-digits in 2016-17.

Nicholas Among Top Five

Senior forward Kennedy Nicholas is one of two players in the Big Sky to rank among the top five in both scoring and rebounding. Nicholas is averaging 14.3 points per game, good for third in the Big Sky, while collecting a league-leading 9.3 rebounds. Portland State's Tatiana Streun is the only other player to rank among the top five in both, checking in at fourth in scoring and fifth in rebounding.

Great At the Line

Sophomore guard Tiana Johnson has been excellent from the free throw line this season and leads the Big Sky in Free Throw %. Johnson, who was 5-for-7 from the line last week, is now 47-for-55 for the season, a league-leading 85.5%.

Swapping Starters

Sacramento State has used 13 different starting lineups in 20 games this year, nearly matching the team's 15 different starting lineups from a year ago. The Hornets used the same starting five in three straight games for the first and only time this year before snapping that streak with a new starting five on Monday at Idaho.

- For complete weekly women's basketball notes, CLICK HERE. -