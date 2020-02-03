WOMEN’S HOOPS STIFLED BY VANDALS’ LEAGUE-LEADING DEFENSE, FALL ON THE ROAD AT IDAHO

MOSCOW, Idaho – Sacramento State jumped out to an early lead Monday night, taking advantage of a slow Vandals' start. Despite the early lead, the Hornets were unable to maintain against Idaho and its league-leading defense, falling 70-44 in the Cowan Spectrum.

With the loss, Sacramento State falls to 6-14 overall and 4-7 against the Big Sky. Idaho, meanwhile, climbs to 13-6 overall and into a tie with Montana State atop the Big Sky at 8-2.

Coming into Monday night's action, Idaho was holding its opponents to a league-best 58.7 points per game. Despite that, Sacramento State jumped ahead early going on a 13-0 run in the first quarter to take a 15-6 lead.

Unfortunately, that nine-point lead was Sacramento State's largest of the night and it lasted just a few moments. The Vandals offense started to find its footing in the second quarter and cut the Hornets' lead to just two, 25-23, at the half.

The game began to shift in the second half as the Idaho defense held Sacramento State to just 19 second-half points on 6-of-29 shooting. The Vandals scored 47 second-half points.

In total, Idaho held the Hornets to just 27.1% shooting overall, its second lowest against a league opponent this year. They were 3-for-16 from beyond the arc and did not make a three in the second half.

Sophomore guard Summer Menke finished with a team-high 13 points for the Hornets, going 3-for-8 from the floor and 6-for-7 from the free throw line.

Camariah King matched her career-best with 12 rebounds against Idaho. The 12 rebounds are King's most in a Hornets uniform and her most since collecting 12 against Stanislaus State as a member of the Nevada Wolfpack in 2018. King also led the team with four assists.

Sacramento State finishes its short trip through Washington and Idaho with a split on the road, winning at Eastern Washington on Saturday before Monday night's loss.

Fortunately, the Hornets won't have to wait long to get back in the win column as they take the court again on Thursday night. Sacramento State will host the Weber State Wildcats in the Nest on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. Sacramento State defeated the Wildcats earlier this season, 91-67, on the road.

Thursday's game will stream live online on Pluto.TV and live stats can be found at HornetStats.com. All details – including specific links – can be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online at HornetSports.com.