KING LEADS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN COMEBACK WIN, 74-67, AT EASTERN WASHINGTON

Game Leaders

Sacramento State
Pts: Camariah King - 22
Reb: TEAM - 10
Ast: Milee Enger - 6
Eastern Washington
Pts: Jenna Dick - 28
Reb: Bella Cravens - 10
Ast: Jessica McDowell-Whi - 11

Team Stats

Sacramento State
Eastern Washington

Field Goals

(24-71)
(25-67)

Field Goal %

33.8%
37.3%

Rebounds

49
42

Assists

19
21

Turnovers

14
13

Pts off Turnovers

11
20

2nd Chance Pts

23
12

Pts in the Paint

14
20

Fastbreak Pts

8
3

Bench Pts

9
8
full stats
Posted: Feb 01, 2020

CHENEY, Wash. – Senior guard Camariah King led Sacramento State in a second-half surge to come from behind and defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles, 74-67, in Cheney. The Hornets trailed by as many as 19 in the eventual victory.

With the win, Sacramento State improves to 6-13 overall and 4-6 in the Big Sky. Eastern Washington falls to 2-16 overall and 1-8 in league.

Sacramento State got off to a slow start on Saturday, making just four of its first 15 shots and scoring just 13 first quarter points.

Eastern Washington, on the other hand, opened by scoring 27 first quarter points on 10-of-17 shooting. At its worst, the Hornets trailed the Eagles by 19 with a minute and a half left in the first quarter.

Despite the deficit, Sacramento State refused to quit, slowly battling their way back into the game. The Hornets outscored the Eagles, 21-14, in the second quarter, and trailed by just seven at the half.

The second half was a continuation of what started in the second quarter. Sacramento State scored 40 second-half points and found a way to silence the Eagles offense, holding Eastern Washington to just 26 second half points. The Hornets took their first lead since the start of the game with 2:38 remaining and never gave it back.

It was Camariah King who led the charge and put the Hornets ahead late, 66-65, with her seventh three-pointer of the afternoon. The seven made triples are a career-high for King, who led the Hornets with 22 points (7-16, 7-14 3PT). She added three assists and seven rebounds in the win.

Tiana Johnson wasn't far behind, putting up 18 points of her own on 5-of-8 shooting. Gabi Bade just missed a double-double, scoring 11 points while pulling in eight rebounds.

Kennedy Nicholas also just missed a double-double, scoring nine points to go with eight rebounds. The senior forward also led the team with four steals and three blocks.

Milee Enger paced the Hornets offense with six assists, her sixth game this year with four or more assists.

As a team, Sacramento State shot 33.8% from the floor, including a 15-for-45 (33.3%) showing from distance. The Hornets outrebounded the Eagles, 49-42, including 18-11 off the offensive glass.

Eastern Washington shot 37.3% overall and was led by a game-high 28 points by guard Jenna Dick, who played all 40 minutes on Saturday.

Sacramento State continues its road trip with a Monday night matchup against the Idaho Vandals. The Hornets and Vandals tip off at 6:05 pm on Monday.

The game will stream live online on Pluto.TV and live stats can be found at HornetStats.com. All details – including specific links – can be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online at HornetSports.com.

