WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS SATURDAY, MONDAY AT EASTERN WASHINGTON AND IDAHO

Posted: Jan 30, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball team is back on the road this weekend with a Saturday matchup at Eastern Washington followed by a Monday night contest at Idaho. The Hornets have won two straight on the road and will look to extend that streak this weekend against the Eagles and Vandals.

When the Hornets return to Sacramento, their first game back in the Nest is Pride Night on Thursday, Feb. 6. Sacramento State will host Weber State, a team it beat by 24 on the road earlier in January. Tip off is set for 7:05 p.m.

Follow The Action

at Eastern Washington Eagles
 Reese Court // Cheney, Wash.
Saturday, Feb. 1 // 2:05 p.m. PT
Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 534
Live Stats: HornetStats.com
Twitter: @SacStateWBB

at Idaho Vandals
 Cowan Spectrum // Moscow, Idaho
Monday, Feb. 3 // 6:05 p.m. PT
Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 542
Live Stats: GoVandals.com
Twitter: @SacStateWBB

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

About Last Game

Sacramento State dropped a tough one at home this past Monday night, falling to the visiting Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, 85-65.

Senior guard Kennedy Nicholas recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds, both team highs. Four others finished in double-figures as Gabi Bade (13), Camariah King (12), and Summer Menke (10) all eclipsed the 10-point mark. 

Sacramento State led early in the game, going up by as many as eight midway through the first quarter, but a slow second quarter opened the door for NAU. After the Lumberjacks took the lead with three remaining in the half, Sacramento State never led again in the eventual 85-65 loss. 

Double Doubles

With 14 points and 13 rebounds against Northern Arizona on Monday, senior forward Kennedy Nicholas recorded her fifth double-double of the year, second most by a player in the Big Sky (Portland State's Tatiana Streun, 6). Nicholas is averaging just shy of a double-double this season, scoring 15.0 points and averaging 9.6 rebounds per game. 

Last year, Nicholas finished the season with a career-high and a Big Sky-leading 12 double-doubles.  

Bade Back In Action

After missing three straight games due to various injuries, senior guard Gabi Bade has started to see more time on the court over the team's last three. Bade is averaging 16 minutes, eight points, five rebounds, and 2.5 assists since her return. Even with the missed time, Bade still ranks third in scoring and second in rebounds on the team.

Four In Double Figures

Four different players are averaging in double figures for the Hornets, led by a team-high 15.0 points from Kennedy Nicholas. Camariah King (13.8), Gabi Bade (11.8), and Summer Menke (10.6) are all over the 10-point mark, as well. Tiana Johnson, currently averaging 9.9 points per game, has also been over the 10-point threshold at times this season. 

Sacramento State has not had four or more players in double-digits since the 2016-17 season when the team had four. 

Great At the Line

Sophomore guard Tiana Johnson has been excellent from the free throw line this season and leads the Big Sky in Free Throw %. Johnson, who was 3-for-4 on Monday against Northern Arizona, is now 42-for-48 for the season, a league-leading 87.5%. 

Swapping Starters

Sacramento State has used 12 different starting lineups in 18 games this year, nearly matching the team's 15 different starting lineups from a year ago. The Hornets used the same starting five for the third time in their last game, but the team has still not used the same starting lineup in more than back-to-back games. 

- For complete women's basketball weekly notes, CLICK HERE. -

