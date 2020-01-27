WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS IN HOME MATCHUP WITH NORTHERN ARIZONA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Senior forward Kennedy Nicholas recorded her fifth double-double, but the Hornets fell at home to the visiting Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, 85-65.

With the loss, Sacramento State falls to 5-13 overall and 3-6 in the Big Sky. Northern Arizona, meanwhile, improves to 9-9 overall and 6-3 in league.

Sacramento State struck early in Monday, jumping out to a 16-8 lead midway through the first quarter. That eight-point lead was the Hornets' biggest of the night however, as Northern Arizona stormed back in the second period. The Lumberjacks outscored the Hornets 16-7 in the second and taking a six-point, 33-27 lead, into the half.

Sacramento State never recovered and Northern Arizona, after taking the lead with three minutes left in the first half, led for the final 23 minutes en route to the 85-65 final.

Four different Hornets scored in double-figures on Monday, led by a team-high 14 points from Kennedy Nicholas. Nicholas finished 7-for-16 from the floor while also pulling in a team-high 13 rebounds. Monday marked her fifth double-double of the year.

The senior also added two steals and a game-high three blocks to her stat line on Monday.

Gabi Bade finished just shy of a double-double of her own, scoring 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting and pulling in eight rebounds. Bade played 20 minutes in the game, her most in six games (Dec. 30 vs. Montana) and finished with a team-high +6 plus/minus.

Camariah King (12 points, three assists) and Summer Menke (10 points, two steals) also breached the 10-point threshold for Sacramento State on Monday.

Despite four in double-digits, Northern Arizona took control of the game in the second quarter and never gave it back. The Lumberjacks led by as many as 21 midway through the fourth quarter and beat the Hornets in rebounds (60-38) and assists (18-7).

Monday's home contest was just a quick break from the road for Sacramento State. The Hornets will head back out later this week with two games at Eastern Washington and Idaho.

Up first, Saturday's action against the Eagles is scheduled for a 2:05 p.m. tip off in Cheney. The game will stream live online on Pluto.TV and live stats can be found at HornetStats.com. All details – including specific links – can be found by visiting the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online at HornetSports.com.