WOMEN'S HOOPS BACK IN ACTION MONDAY NIGHT IN THE NEST VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA

Posted: Jan 24, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State is back in the Nest on Monday as the Hornets look to extend their win streak to three with a matchup against Northern Arizona. The Hornets bring the Big Sky's top scoring offense into the action and are coming off a big 73-70 road win over the Portland State Vikings this past Thursday. 

Follow The Action

vs. Northern Arizona
 The Nest // Sacramento, Calif.
Monday, January 27 // 7:05 p.m. PT
Tickets: HornetSports.com/Tickets
Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 533
Live Stats: HornetStats.com
Twitter: @SacStateWBB

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

About Last Game

Sacramento State picked up a big win on the road Thursday night, defeating the Portland State Vikings, 73-70, at the Viking Pavilion. 

Kennedy Nicholas did most of the heavy lifting on Thursday, leading the team in multiple categories. Nicholas scored 28 points, collected nine rebounds, had five steals, and two blocks - all team highs. Camariah King had a team-leading eight assists while Tiana Johnson put up 12 points and seven rebounds. 

The three-point game ended closer than it appeared at times. Sacramento State led by as many as 10 in the third quarter, but the Vikings refused to go away. The Hornets had every answer, responding to PSU runs with runs of their own throughout the night. 

Good From Distance

Sacramento State shot a season-best 42.9% from distance on Thursday, going 9-for-21 from beyond the arc. Six different Hornets made a three in the win, including two by each Gabi Bade (2-6), Summer Menke (2-3), and Milee Enger (2-4).  

Back In The Nest

After last week's quick trip to Portland, the Hornets return to the Nest for just one game, Monday night vs. Northern Arizona. Sacramento State won its last home game vs. Southern Utah and is 3-4 in the Nest this season (2-8 on the road). The Hornets average 73.1 points at home and hold opponents to 71.1.

First Rematch

Monday's game against Northern Arizona is Sacramento State's first Big Sky rematch of the year. The two teams met in Flagstaff on January 9th in a double overtime thriller. The Lumberjacks managed to get the best of the Hornets, 114-107, in the first meeting.

The Hornets are playing NAU for the second time this season without having yet faced all other teams in the Big Sky. Sacramento State still has not played either Eastern Washington or Idaho. The team will play both of those teams next week (Feb. 1 and 3).

Recent History 

Sacramento State and Northern Arizona have played a number of close games recently, including a five point, 74-69, Hornets loss in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament a year ago. 

Over the last five games against NAU, Sacramento State is just 1-4, though all five games have been decided by seven points or fewer, including three by four points or fewer. Sacramento State's last win against NAU was a 65-61 affair in the Nest.

Identical on Paper 

Entering the weekend, Sacramento State and Northern Arizona are averaging the same points per game (74.6) while allowing the same points per game (76.4). They rank 1 and 2 in the Big Sky in scoring while ranking 10th and 11th in defense.

Northern Arizona will play at Portland State on Saturday before traveling to Sacramento for Monday night's matchup, more than likely changing those numbers and rankings.  

- For complete women's basketball game notes, CLICK HERE. -

