WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES QUICK TRIP NORTH TO FACE PORTLAND STATE ON THURSDAY

Posted: Jan 22, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento State women's basketball will look to ride its Saturday win all the way to Portland when the Hornets take on the Vikings of Portland State on Thursday, Jan. 23. Sacramento State and Portland State will tip off at 7:05 p.m. at the Viking Pavilion. The Hornets' next home action is scheduled for Monday night, Jan. 27, in the Nest. 

Follow The Action

at Portland State
 Viking Pavilion // Portland, Ore.
Thursday, January 23 // 7:05 p.m. PT
Live Stream: Pluto.TV, ch. 535
Live Stats: HornetStats.com
Twitter: @SacStateWBB

All home Sacramento State basketball games and all Big Sky Conference games will be streamed live online on Pluto.TV and on WatchBigSky.com. All Hornets home games are on Pluto.TV, channel 533.

All streaming links, news, and updates can always be found by visiting the 2019 Women's Basketball Schedule online at HornetSports.com.

About Last Week

Sacramento State split its home series this last week, first falling to Northern Colorado on Thursday before defeating Southern Utah Saturday afternoon.

On Thursday, Sacramento State jumped out to an early lead over the Northern Colorado Bears, going up 20-12 after the first quarter. Unfortunately, the Hornets struggled in the second, scoring just six as the Bears pulled ahead 37-26 at the half. Sacramento State was unable to recover and lost 73-63, despite a game-high 24 points from Camariah King and a double-double (19 pts, 17 reb) from Kennedy Nicholas.

On Saturday, the Hornets won a thriller over Southern Utah, going on a 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter to defeat the T-Birds, 87-82. Tiana Johnson and Nicholas scored a game-high 24 points while King also broke the 20-point threshold with 21. Nicholas also had a game-high 17 rebounds for her second straight double-double.

On the Road Again 

After a week at home, Sacramento State will take a short trip to Portland to face the Vikings on Thursday. It is just a one-stop trip for the Hornets, who return to the Nest to host Northern Arizona on Monday, Jan. 27. 

Sacramento State won its first road game of the year at Weber State on its last road trip. For the season, the Hornets are averaging 75.9 points on the road, just slightly better than their 73.1 at home.

Nicholas Named Player of the Week 

Senior forward Kennedy Nicholas was named the Big Sky's Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks in two games last week. The selection is the second of the year for Nicholas and the third of her career. The full story is available here

TJ's Career High 

Sophomore guard Tiana Johnson scored a career-high 24 points in Sacramento State's 87-82 win over Southern Utah on Saturday. Johnson was 9-for-15 from the floor (2-6 3PT) and a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line. She also added five rebounds, an assist, and a block in the performance.

Johnson's 24 points passed her previous career-best of 16 points, a mark she reached twice earlier this season, against both Cal Maritime and Pacific Union.

Three for Twenty 

Sophomore guard Tiana Johnson (24 points), senior forward Kennedy Nicholas (24 points), and senior guard Camariah King (21 points) all broke the 20-point mark against Southern Utah. The trio combined to score 69 of the team's 87 points on 27-of-53 (50.9%) shooting.

Saturday's game was the first time that three different Hornets scored 20 or more in the same game since Feb. 8, 2018, an 88-77 win vs. Montana State (Hannah Friend, 31; Maranne Johnson, 23; redshirt senior Tiara Scott, 21).

King's 20-Point Streak 

Speaking of 20-point performances, senior guard Camariah King has scored 20 or more points in each of her last four games, averaging 23.3 during that stretch. King has scored at least 18 points in each of her last six games and has raised her points per game from 8.3 to 14.5 in that time.

Olivares Off the Bench 

Freshman guard Jordan Olivares had a career-day last Thursday against Northern Colorado, collecting seven rebounds and a team-high five steals while playing 24 minutes off the bench. All three are career-bests for the freshman from Seaside.

So far, Olivares has appeared in 15 of Sacramento State's 16 games this season and is one of just five players to see action in 15 or more games. She has made two starts as a freshman. 

Hitting 80 

All four of Sacramento State's wins this season have come when scoring 80 or more points. In the seven games in which the Hornets have eclipsed the 80-point mark, they are 4-3 this season. Sacramento State has not won a game this year when scoring fewer than 80 points (0-9).

Importance of Assists 

Sacramento State is undefeated this year when they have more assists than its opponent. The Hornets have finished with more assists than their opponent four times this year and are a perfect 4-0 in those games. When they have fewer assists, they are 0-12.

- For complete women's basketball weekly notes, CLICK HERE. -

