KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State forward Kennedy Nicholas was named the Big Sky's women's basketball's Player of the Week, the league announced this afternoon.

The award is the second of the year for Nicholas, who was chosen as the league's player of the week on Dec. 3. It is the third selection of her Hornets career.

Nicholas had a terrific week for the Hornets, averaging a double-double against Northern Colorado and Southern Utah at home.

A senior, Nicholas shot 56.3 percent from the floor on 18-of-32 shooting and averaged 21.5 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. She also collected five steals (2.5 spg) and eight total blocks (4.0 bpg).

On Thursday, the Kirkland, Washington native scored 19 points while pulling in a game-high 11 rebounds. She was 8-for-15 from the floor and added three steals and two blocks to her line.

Saturday was even bigger for the forward as she scored a game-high 24 points while shooting 10-of-17 and led all players with 17 rebounds with seven of them coming on the offensive boards. Nicholas picked up a season-best six blocks while also adding an assist and two steals in Sacramento State's come-from-behind win over Southern Utah.

For the season, Nicholas is averaging 9.4 rebounds per game, the most in the Big Sky.