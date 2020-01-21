Text-Only Site

KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PLAYER OF THE WEEK

KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Posted: Jan 21, 2020

RELATED LINKS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State forward Kennedy Nicholas was named the Big Sky's women's basketball's Player of the Week, the league announced this afternoon. 

The award is the second of the year for Nicholas, who was chosen as the league's player of the week on Dec. 3. It is the third selection of her Hornets career.

Nicholas had a terrific week for the Hornets, averaging a double-double against Northern Colorado and Southern Utah at home.

A senior, Nicholas shot 56.3 percent from the floor on 18-of-32 shooting and averaged 21.5 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. She also collected five steals (2.5 spg) and eight total blocks (4.0 bpg).

On Thursday, the Kirkland, Washington native scored 19 points while pulling in a game-high 11 rebounds. She was 8-for-15 from the floor and added three steals and two blocks to her line.

Saturday was even bigger for the forward as she scored a game-high 24 points while shooting 10-of-17 and led all players with 17 rebounds with seven of them coming on the offensive boards. Nicholas picked up a season-best six blocks while also adding an assist and two steals in Sacramento State's come-from-behind win over Southern Utah.

For the season, Nicholas is averaging 9.4 rebounds per game, the most in the Big Sky.

KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PLAYER OF THE WEEK
January 21, 2020 KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PLAYER OF THE WEEK
JOHNSON SCORES CAREER-HIGH 24; LATE 10-0 RUN LIFTS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL OVER SOUTHERN UTAH, 87-82
January 18, 2020 JOHNSON SCORES CAREER-HIGH 24; LATE 10-0 RUN LIFTS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL OVER SOUTHERN UTAH, 87-82
EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO
January 16, 2020 EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO
WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR FIELD TRIP DAY, KIDS DAY THIS THURSDAY AND SATURDAY
January 14, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR FIELD TRIP DAY, KIDS DAY THIS THURSDAY AND SATURDAY
WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO CONVINCING 91-67 WIN AT WEBER STATE
January 11, 2020 WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO CONVINCING 91-67 WIN AT WEBER STATE
DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER ENDS IN HEARTBREAK AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO THE LUMBERJACKS, 114-107
January 9, 2020 DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER ENDS IN HEARTBREAK AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO THE LUMBERJACKS, 114-107
WOMEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES ROAD TRIP WITH GAMES AT NORTHERN ARIZONA, WEBER STATE
January 7, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES ROAD TRIP WITH GAMES AT NORTHERN ARIZONA, WEBER STATE
WOMEN'S HOOPS FALLS TO IDAHO STATE SATURDAY ON THE ROAD
January 4, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS FALLS TO IDAHO STATE SATURDAY ON THE ROAD
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP
January 2, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP
KING SCORES SEASON-HIGH 18 BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP TO MONTANA, 64-60 
December 30, 2019 KING SCORES SEASON-HIGH 18 BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP TO MONTANA, 64-60 
WOMEN’S HOOPS STUMBLES IN CONFERENCE OPENER VS. MONTANA STATE
December 28, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS STUMBLES IN CONFERENCE OPENER VS. MONTANA STATE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS MONTANA STATE, MONTANA TO OPEN BIG SKY PLAY
December 26, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS MONTANA STATE, MONTANA TO OPEN BIG SKY PLAY
IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION
December 19, 2019 IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST
December 18, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST
THRILLING RUN ENDS MUCH TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO OHIO STATE TUESDAY IN THE NEST
December 17, 2019 THRILLING RUN ENDS MUCH TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO OHIO STATE TUESDAY IN THE NEST
WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE
December 16, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE
LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82
December 14, 2019 LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP
December 12, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84
December 6, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP
December 5, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP
NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
December 3, 2019 NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS HEARTBREAKER IN DOUBLE OVERTIME, 77-75, AT UC DAVIS
November 26, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS HEARTBREAKER IN DOUBLE OVERTIME, 77-75, AT UC DAVIS
WOMEN'S HOOPS CLASHES WITH CAUSEWAY RIVAL UC DAVIS ON THE ROAD TUESDAY
November 25, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS CLASHES WITH CAUSEWAY RIVAL UC DAVIS ON THE ROAD TUESDAY
WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS WEDNESDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY
November 20, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS WEDNESDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY
WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS WEDNESDAY AT CAL POLY IN MIDDAY MATCHUP
November 19, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS WEDNESDAY AT CAL POLY IN MIDDAY MATCHUP
LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, 73-67
November 17, 2019 LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, 73-67
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES ON SAN JOSE STATE SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
November 15, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES ON SAN JOSE STATE SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES TO 86-55 WIN OVER CAL MARITIME IN HOME OPENER 
November 13, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES TO 86-55 WIN OVER CAL MARITIME IN HOME OPENER 
WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS CAL MARITIME WEDNESDAY FOR HOME OPENER
November 12, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS CAL MARITIME WEDNESDAY FOR HOME OPENER
BADE SCORES 26 IN SEASON OPENER, BUT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEVADA, 83-72
November 9, 2019 BADE SCORES 26 IN SEASON OPENER, BUT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEVADA, 83-72
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON ON SATURDAY AT NEVADA
November 8, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON ON SATURDAY AT NEVADA
NIGHT IN THE NEST RETURNS, WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DINNER EVENT SET FOR NOV. 7
October 22, 2019 NIGHT IN THE NEST RETURNS, WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DINNER EVENT SET FOR NOV. 7
KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
October 14, 2019 KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEGINS OFFICIAL PRACTICE MONDAY, SEASON JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY
September 30, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEGINS OFFICIAL PRACTICE MONDAY, SEASON JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 8, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2019-20 SCHEDULE