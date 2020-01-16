Text-Only Site

EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO

EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO

Game Leaders

Northern Colorado
Pts: 2 Players (#10, #20) - 16
Reb: Ali Meyer - 11
Ast: Micayla Isenbart - 9
Sacramento State
Pts: Camariah King - 24
Reb: Kennedy Nicholas - 11
Ast: Camariah King - 4

Team Stats

Northern Colorado
Sacramento State

Field Goals

(26-64)
(23-61)

Field Goal %

40.6%
37.7%

Rebounds

50
34

Assists

19
12

Turnovers

25
22

Pts off Turnovers

23
21

2nd Chance Pts

15
7

Pts in the Paint

32
30

Fastbreak Pts

8
11

Bench Pts

18
6
full stats
Posted: Jan 16, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State got off to a hot start in Thursday's Field Trip Day game in the Nest, taking a double-digit lead over the visiting Northern Colorado Bears. Despite the hot starts, the Bears battled back, eventually handing the Hornets a 73-63 loss. 

With the loss, Sacramento State drops to 3-12 overall and 1-5 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado, meanwhile, improves to 7-7 and 3-2 in league.

When the Hornets took the court Thursday, they did so in front of 400 cheering students from local classrooms for their annual Field Trip Day in the Nest. The extra energy was obvious early as the Hornets pulled out to an eight-point, 20-12 lead over the visiting Bears. They led by as many as 11 late in the quarter. 

That lead quickly evaporated in the second period, however, as the Bears went on a 15-0 run to start the second quarter before ultimately outscoring the Hornets, 25-6 over the 10-minute stretch.

Trailing 37-26 at the half, Sacramento State managed to climb back within seven on two separate occasions, but was unable to overcome the deficit, ultimately falling to the Bears, 73-63.

Three of Sacramento State's players – Camariah King, Kennedy Nicholas, and Tiana Johnson – combined to score 56 of the team's 63 points on Thursday. The trio combined to shoot 21-for-43 in the loss.

It was King who once again paced the Sacramento State offense, scoring a game-high 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting. King couldn't miss in the first quarter, going 3-for-3 overall (2-2 3PT) and 1-for-1 at the free throw line.

She finished the afternoon draining four of six three attempts while also adding four assists and two steals.

King has finished with 20+ points three games in a row now for Sacramento State, including a career-best 25 last Thursday at Northern Arizona. Over her last five games, the senior guard is averaging 21.8 points and is shooting 49.3%, including an incredible 55% from beyond the arc.

Nicholas collected her third double-double of the year after scoring 19 points and pulling in 11 rebounds. Nicholas was 8-for-15 from the floor and made all three of her free throw attempts while picking up a season-high three steals. 

With 11 more rebounds on Thursday, Nicholas continued her climb up the rankings in program history. The senior from Kirkland, Washington is sixth in total rebounds all-time with 731. She is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game this season.

Johnson contributed 13 points to Thursday's effort while also pulling in six rebounds. Johnson had an assist and a steal while also blocking two shots. Although she was just 4-for-14 overall, the sophomore continued to be excellent from the free throw line, going 4-for-4 on Thursday.

For the season, Johnson is shooting 91.4% (31-35) from the free throw line, best in the Big Sky Conference.

Despite the strong performance by the trio of Hornets, Sacramento State was beat in nearly every category on Thursday, including 50-34 in rebounds (18-9 offensive) and, crucially, 15-7 in second chance points.

As they have all season, though, Sacramento State won the turnover battle, 25-22, while picking up 16 steals to Northern Colorado's 11.

The Hornets will have a chance to right the ship on Saturday when they return to the Nest to host the visiting Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 2:05 p.m. PT.

Saturday's game is Sacramento State's annual Kids Day, featuring free admission for children 12 and under, a poster giveaway, postgame basketball clinic with the team, and autograph signings with the members of the Sacramento State women's basketball team. 

For tickets or more information on Saturday's game, please visit the Sacramento State women's basketball homepage online at HornetSports.com.

Related Photos

Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 1
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 2
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 3
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 4
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 5
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 6
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 7
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 8
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 9
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 10
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 11
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 12
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 13
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 14
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 15
Photo for EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO image 16
EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO
January 16, 2020 EARLY LEAD DISAPPEARS IN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL'S 73-63 LOSS TO NORTHERN COLORADO
WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR FIELD TRIP DAY, KIDS DAY THIS THURSDAY AND SATURDAY
January 14, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR FIELD TRIP DAY, KIDS DAY THIS THURSDAY AND SATURDAY
WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO CONVINCING 91-67 WIN AT WEBER STATE
January 11, 2020 WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO CONVINCING 91-67 WIN AT WEBER STATE
DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER ENDS IN HEARTBREAK AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO THE LUMBERJACKS, 114-107
January 9, 2020 DOUBLE OVERTIME THRILLER ENDS IN HEARTBREAK AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO THE LUMBERJACKS, 114-107
WOMEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES ROAD TRIP WITH GAMES AT NORTHERN ARIZONA, WEBER STATE
January 7, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS CONTINUES ROAD TRIP WITH GAMES AT NORTHERN ARIZONA, WEBER STATE
WOMEN'S HOOPS FALLS TO IDAHO STATE SATURDAY ON THE ROAD
January 4, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS FALLS TO IDAHO STATE SATURDAY ON THE ROAD
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP
January 2, 2020 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO IDAHO STATE FOR SATURDAY MATCHUP
KING SCORES SEASON-HIGH 18 BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP TO MONTANA, 64-60 
December 30, 2019 KING SCORES SEASON-HIGH 18 BUT WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP TO MONTANA, 64-60 
WOMEN’S HOOPS STUMBLES IN CONFERENCE OPENER VS. MONTANA STATE
December 28, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS STUMBLES IN CONFERENCE OPENER VS. MONTANA STATE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS MONTANA STATE, MONTANA TO OPEN BIG SKY PLAY
December 26, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS MONTANA STATE, MONTANA TO OPEN BIG SKY PLAY
IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION
December 19, 2019 IN NON-CONFERENCE FINALE, WOMEN’S HOOPS ROLLS TO 94-35 WIN OVER PACIFIC UNION
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST
December 18, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CLOSES NON-CONFERENCE PLAY THURSDAY IN THE NEST
THRILLING RUN ENDS MUCH TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO OHIO STATE TUESDAY IN THE NEST
December 17, 2019 THRILLING RUN ENDS MUCH TOO SOON AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS TO OHIO STATE TUESDAY IN THE NEST
WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE
December 16, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS RETURNS TO THE NEST FOR MARQUEE MATCHUP TUESDAY WITH OHIO STATE
LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82
December 14, 2019 LATE-GAME STRUGGLES UNDO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IN TOUGH LOSS AT SAN FRANCISCO, 87-82
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP
December 12, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON MATCHUP
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84
December 6, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR AT SEATTLE U, 88-84
WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP
December 5, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS TRAVELS TO SEATTLE U FOR FRIDAY MATINEE MATCHUP
NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
December 3, 2019 NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS HEARTBREAKER IN DOUBLE OVERTIME, 77-75, AT UC DAVIS
November 26, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS HEARTBREAKER IN DOUBLE OVERTIME, 77-75, AT UC DAVIS
WOMEN'S HOOPS CLASHES WITH CAUSEWAY RIVAL UC DAVIS ON THE ROAD TUESDAY
November 25, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS CLASHES WITH CAUSEWAY RIVAL UC DAVIS ON THE ROAD TUESDAY
WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS WEDNESDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY
November 20, 2019 WOMEN’S HOOPS DROPS WEDNESDAY MATINEE AT CAL POLY
WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS WEDNESDAY AT CAL POLY IN MIDDAY MATCHUP
November 19, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS PLAYS WEDNESDAY AT CAL POLY IN MIDDAY MATCHUP
LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, 73-67
November 17, 2019 LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT AS WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS AT SAN JOSE STATE, 73-67
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES ON SAN JOSE STATE SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
November 15, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TAKES ON SAN JOSE STATE SUNDAY ON THE ROAD
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES TO 86-55 WIN OVER CAL MARITIME IN HOME OPENER 
November 13, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES TO 86-55 WIN OVER CAL MARITIME IN HOME OPENER 
WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS CAL MARITIME WEDNESDAY FOR HOME OPENER
November 12, 2019 WOMEN'S HOOPS HOSTS CAL MARITIME WEDNESDAY FOR HOME OPENER
BADE SCORES 26 IN SEASON OPENER, BUT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEVADA, 83-72
November 9, 2019 BADE SCORES 26 IN SEASON OPENER, BUT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT NEVADA, 83-72
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON ON SATURDAY AT NEVADA
November 8, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OPENS 2019-20 SEASON ON SATURDAY AT NEVADA
NIGHT IN THE NEST RETURNS, WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DINNER EVENT SET FOR NOV. 7
October 22, 2019 NIGHT IN THE NEST RETURNS, WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DINNER EVENT SET FOR NOV. 7
KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
October 14, 2019 KENNEDY NICHOLAS NAMED BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEGINS OFFICIAL PRACTICE MONDAY, SEASON JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY
September 30, 2019 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEGINS OFFICIAL PRACTICE MONDAY, SEASON JUST OVER A MONTH AWAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2019-20 SCHEDULE
August 8, 2019 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2019-20 SCHEDULE